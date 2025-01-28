Hip-hop legend Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known by his stage name Snoop Dogg, is one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture history. Known for his witty one-liners, meme-worthy personality, sharp lyrics, and groovy music, the rapper boasts 88.1 million followers on Instagram.

People have always loved the veteran musician and have steadily supported his professional ventures over the years. However, as per the New York Post, he recently lost more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 20,000 on X after his appearance at the Crypto Ball.

The special event was held on January 17 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium and was related to President Donald Trump. Fans accused him of hypocrisy as he was known for his criticism of the president, especially during Trump’s first term. Several others also speculated that financial motives must be the reason for his contradicting himself by performing for Trump.

As per THE HILL, in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Snoop Dogg said he had “never seen a mother—–r” like Trump, asking, “How could we have someone as reckless as him running our country?” Similarly, in 2018, he also criticized rapper Kanye West for being an avid Trump supporter.

Additionally, Snoop also slammed Donald Trump in a controversial scene as a part of a video released for his Nightfall Remix of BADBADNOTGOOD’s Lavender in 2017 in which Snoop Dogg is seen shooting a clown dressed as President Trump with a toy gun, which centered around police brutality.

Now, after all those indirect jabs at the President, social media users have questioned his stance especially after the 45-year-old rapper endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential elections.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, when Snoop Dog dropped a video of him with Rick Ross and Soulja Boy—on stage performing, people were upset and disliked his move.

“This is culturally embarrassing and disrespectful, asf” one reaction read on X “Not a check in the world worth selling my soul to the Devil,” another commenter remarked.

Later, in response to the fuss, Snoop addressed the issue on Instagram Live, stating, “Y’all can’t hate enough on me. I love too much… Still a black man, still 100 percent black.”

In a similar situation, reality TV star Kim Kardashian also lost nearly 150,000 social media followers after she posted an image of First Lady Melania Trump wearing a chic outfit at the inauguration ceremony, which took place on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Other artists, like Nelly and Carrie Underwood, also participated in inauguration-related events, demonstrating that celebrity and politics often go hand in hand in building a robust public image and maintaining long-term relevance.

These events not only highlight the merging of entertainment and politics but also underline the role celebrities play in shaping public sentiment. Given Snoop Dogg’s carefree and candid personality, along with his decades-long experience navigating public scrutiny, we are confident he has handled this recent chaos with grace and integrity.