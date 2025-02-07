Snoop Dogg Goes After Bill Belichick, Takes Dig At His 48-year Age Gap with Girlfriend

The victim of Snoop Dogg’s latest roasting is none other than Bill Belichick. Following his controversial appearance at Trump’s inauguration party, the Young, Wild & Free rapper hosted the NFL Honors on February 6. It is a special annual event that takes place every year right before the Super Bowl game.

Amid the excitement for the upcoming standoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, NFL superstar Bill Belichick is suddenly back in the headlines.

Belichick, known as the greatest head coach ever, is the record-holder for most Super Bowl wins against New England Patriots. He is currently the head coach at North Carolina. However, aside from his glorious career, he was recently in the news for his love life.

Last June, the NFL superstars began dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson. Bill, who is 72, has a girlfriend born in 2000 – the news amused too many.

Now, Snoop Dogg also made a sneaky joke about their 48-year age gap. Belichick attended the NFL Honors alongside his young girlfriend, Hudson. During his monologue, the rapper took aim at the couple seated in the audience. He said, “I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs were bad. And I remember – what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

His sneaky attack made everyone burst out into awkward laughter. As the cameras panned towards Belichick and Jordon, they were spotted casually laughing as well. Although the pair took the joke well, their relationship continues to be at the centre of media attention.

Snoop Dogg’s opening monologue joke about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend the NFL Honors: “Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.” One of the best of ALL TIME. 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Qpp1wxE9hU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 7, 2025

While Snoop Dogg takes aim at other controversies, he is in one himself. Recently, the rapper performed at the Crypto Ball, celebrating Donald Trump‘s win. His attendance created quite a stir as many of his supporters were dismayed about his decision.

In particular, Snoop has been a vocal critic of the president in the past. He even brutally roasted Trump on the popular Comedy Central show. “Must be the money,” many attacked the rapper after his performance, accusing him of “selling out.” Some of his fans even claimed to boycott his music after the Crypto Ball.

Snoop Dogg tried to brush off the remarks. On his Instagram, he posted a six-minute video, seemingly addressing the controversy. “Y’all can’t hate enough, I love too much,” the rapper said. He continued, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 per cent Black. All out, ‘til you ball out, or ‘til you fall out.”

However, despite his trying to cool off the situation, many of his Instagram followers joined in on the backlash, saying that they had “lost respect” for Snoop Dogg.