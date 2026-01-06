Snoop Dogg Earns Rave Reviews After Broadcasting Clippers-Warriors Game on NBC

Basketball fans tuning into Monday’s NBA showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors on NBC saw — and heard — a surprise, as Snoop Dogg joined the broadcast as a guest analyst.

Snoop Dogg, who turned 54 in October, has a history with NBC, having served as a correspondent during the 2024 Summer Olympics. He will also resume that role during this year’s Winter Olympics. Monday night gave him an opportunity to flash his basketball knowledge and enthusiastic commentary alongside play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon and former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller.

The initial response was overwhelmingly positive, with Awful Announcing’s Matt Yoder remarking that Snoop Dogg “completely stole the show” during the Clippers’ 103–102 victory. Clips of the rapper breaking down dunks and commenting on how much the game has evolved since his childhood quickly circulated online.

“They don’t play the way I played in the ’80s,” Snoop said at one point. “You supposed to go down and set up. Post up — come on, big fella, you’re seven feet tall, go in the paint!”

Snoop Dogg after Jimmy Butler gets a steal: “Oh, good hands, good hands. They’ve been ripping him all day. Cookies and cream, they opened up a cookie shop on him!” pic.twitter.com/TEi1bFb2C2 — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) January 6, 2026

“Sports is just a better place with Snoop in it,” Yoder wrote.

Social media largely agreed, with many praising Snoop Dogg for his entertaining analysis. While some viewers disagreed with his criticism of the modern game’s reliance on 3-point shooting, most of the feedback was positive.

“Turn off the video, and still Snoop will be able to visualize everything for you,” one X user wrote. “We need more of him in games like this.”

Another added, “I think we’ve probably entered the era where Snoop should be a full-time announcer somewhere ”

The highlight came midway through the fourth quarter, when officials ejected Warriors coach Steve Kerr following two controversial calls, the first involving superstar guard Stephen Curry. After Curry made a two-pointer with 8:44 left, officials ruled that he had been fouled, which wiped out the basket.

Clippers forward John Collins then blocked a layup attempt by Warriors guard Gary Payton II. However, as crew chief Brian Forte acknowledged after the game, the play should have been called a goaltending violation. Shortly afterward, Curry fouled out, and Payton and Warriors assistant coaches restrained Kerr as he screamed at the officiating crew.

“Back him up,” Snoop shouted on the broadcast. “Back him up, GP! Steve ready to fire on him! … Get him, Steve! You in Inglewood, Steve! The Arizona Wildcat done came out.”

SNOOP DOGG COMMENTATING STEVE KERR’S EJECTION 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aZPBT27eFw — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 6, 2026

Given ESPN’s success with the ManningCast alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast in recent years, NBC could explore a similar concept built around Snoop Dogg. He appeared comfortable calling an NBA game, and NBC is in the first year of an 11-year deal that includes 100 regular-season games, Peacock exclusives, All-Star Weekend, and select playoff games each season.

The key, of course, would be avoiding overexposure. One alternate broadcast per month could strike the right balance. The ManningCast aired during 11 of the regular season’s 18 weeks and will close out its current run with next Monday’s Houston Texans–Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Game.

“I stayed up late to watch this broadcast, and I have zero regrets,” one X user wrote. “PERFECTION. Cookies and cream!”