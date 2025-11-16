SNL Roasts Trump With Savage Epstein Sketch: ‘On Sale for $800’

Saturday Night Live returned came back to the trending topic of Jeffrey Epstein during its latest cold open, and mocked Donald Trump concerning newly disclosed documents that are tied to the convicted sex offender. Thousands of records, connected to Epstein, were made public by a House committee on Wednesday, and multiple among them were sent to powerful personalities in politics and some billionaires.

And the President hasn’t been accused of any crimes yet, related to Epstein. Not to mention that, he has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and he has not been subject to any investigation. The sketch from SNL featured Devon Walker playing the role of a reporter, and Trump’s role is being played by James Austin Johnson. This whole setting just mocked the White House press briefing led by Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt commenced with, “So I’ll open the floor to questions, starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN, whom I openly hate. Go ahead.” Chloe Fineman, who played Collins, replied with “OK, well, I think we definitely need to start with the 20,000 Epstein emails.” Leavitt shot back, “You know you suck, right?” And eventually the talk shifted towards Johnson’s Trump, who answered to the growing calls to release Epstein-related records.

“If you’ll excuse me, I’m going to release all of the Epstein files,” he announced. “This is great. Each file will be on sale for the low, low price of $800.” People who witnessed it live burst out in laughter as this line also referred to the criticism concerning the President’s recent legal fundraising as well as merchandise sales.

And then, the SNL’s version of Trump came up with a blurred screenshot of a supposed Epstein file. And then he said, “This is a beautiful one-of-a-kind printed out screenshot in very low res.” He also said, “Of one of the many files mentioning President Trump.” He further continued, “It makes some great stocking stuff. I just ordered the one that says, ‘Does Putin have the photo of Trump blowing Bubba?’ We love that one. Whatever the hell that means.”

And that’s not all. And eventually, Johnson came back to the podium with a conclusion saying, “I did do one very generous thing today,” he said. “I pardoned a turkey, OK, who by complete coincidence is a convicted sex criminal. So we’re gonna be looking into that very shortly, I can assure you that.”

This segment from the NBC came days after the Epstein records release, which further reignited public scrutiny of past associations with the financier.