‘Smart People Don’t Like Me’ — Donald Trump’s Remark Deepens Political Divide Amid Rising Tensions

Donald Trump has always claimed that he is America’s favorite president. His claims of being very well loved and adored have always been there. He has always believed in this statement too as there have been times when he has tweeted his sentiments about being loved and admired by the countrymen.

These claims keep coming even when his rating dropped severely. Many of his policies are not loved, are not even agreed upon, yet the confidence Trump has had in being people’s favorite never deterred.

Well, not until now. In a newly surfaced video, Trump can be seen standing at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster and claiming that “smart people do not like me.”

However, there were snickers and laughs following these comments. It is quite possible that President Trump made this remarks sarcastically, and mocked the left and democrats for being smart and educated people.

Irrespective of his intentions, social media lit up with laughs and memes. People on the left have been making jokes all through saying – finally, Donald Trump realized the truth about his notoriety.

One of the users on X.com said,” BREAKING: Trump told the truth. “Smart people don’t like me.” While other users mocked the republican laughing at this statement, wondering if people around him didn’t understand his statement. “Guys, do you not realize he just insulted all of you, like literally to your face, what-?”

“Smart people don’t like me” *room laughs* Guys, do you not realize he just insulted all of you like literally to your face what- ?✨🧍 https://t.co/WVJLEM4PvE — ~Sky~ They/she✨🐠 (@Skywarped33) September 15, 2025

This statement reignited debates about his complicated relationship with critics and intellectual elites.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has made such a statement. At the beginning of his first term, Trump made a similar statement saying that he preferred ‘not well educated’ people.

“I love the poorly educated,” Trump had said.

For anyone waking up this morning still supporting Trump. “I love the poorly educated” pic.twitter.com/FJ0RfI8bON — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 10, 2017

Under Donald Trump, MAGA and republicans have demonized the idea of college education, science, and maths. They base all their arguments on the Bible and reject anyone with a college degree.

A few months back, Donald Trump also closed the education department of the US government administration and threw the future of several marginalized students into a spin.

Despite having been educated at an Ivy League college and having his kids, including Barron Trump, studying at one of the top universities in the country, Trump has propagated the idea that more educated people are somehow not loyal and can not be trusted.

Trump says he’s smarter and richer than the so-called ‘Democratic Elites’ pic.twitter.com/HAoCY09ieh — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) June 22, 2018

Trump’s comment has drawn sharp reaction from across the political spectrum. It doesn’t matter if the statement was rhetorical or a moment of self awareness, it has garnered quite a response from the internet.

While Trump’s political supporters have relished the idea of people ill-educated hard working Americans who do not put so much effort in cognitive dissonance, critics have slammed him for popularizing the idea of illiteracy.

Supporters argue that it shows how Donald Trump is willing to speak the truth and care about the underdogs; critics argue that by making such statements, Trump makes himself a victim of the elite class.

“Smart people don’t like me,” – Trump Finally, he said something true.☝️ pic.twitter.com/plGefyCPiz — Cloooud |🇺🇦 (@GloOouD) September 14, 2025

This is not the first time Trump has taken aim at what he calls the “elite” class. He frequently boasted that he represented “the forgotten men and women of America” during his first campaign for the 2016 election and railed against academics, journalists, and policymakers. He constantly presented these as out of touch with ‘everyday Americans’.

Political observers believe that this is Trump’s attempt to gain sympathy votes ahead of the 2026 election. After publicizing Charlie Kirk’s death to the maximum, Trump has moved on to the next topic and is only focused on the midterm elections.