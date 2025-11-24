Slender Man Stabber Found in Illinois After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor and Fleeing Group Home

A woman who brutally stabbed her friend in 2014 tried to escape but was found in Illinois. Morgan Geyser was convicted in the “Slender Man” murder case in 2014, and ran off after cutting her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet.

She left the Wisconsin group home and was last seen in Madison on Saturday around 8 pm. Authorities found her in Posen, Illinois, on Sunday after a sighting. She was last seen around the Kroncke Drive area around 8 p.m. local time with an adult acquaintance. Both the acquaintance and Geyser were taken into custody.

🚨UPDATE: The Slender-Man stabber Morgan Geyser has been recaptured at a Thornton’s truck stop in Posen, Illinois Earlier, she cut her DOC ankle monitor off and fled from her Wisconsin group home with a man named “Charly” pic.twitter.com/8adG2AYQbS — Algovich (@Algovich_) November 24, 2025



According to reports, the police department was informed about her disappearance on Sunday morning. The police department had released a statement for people to notify 911 if they see her in the area. Her mother also released a statement on ABC News, “If you see Morgan, please call the police. Morgan, if you can see this, we love you and just want to know you are safe.”

Despite prosecutors’ arguments, Geyser was moved from Winnebago Mental Health Institute and sent to a group home under supervision. However, she cut off her monitoring bracelet and ran off. Her attorney also suggested she return, saying it’s in her best interest. Accused of violent communication with a man, Geyser was still transferred to the group home.

In 2014, Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier had planned their classmate’s stabbing to impress the movie’s character, “Slender Man,” and they took Payton Leutner to the woods. They stabbed her 19 times and left her to bleed.

Despite the life-threatening injuries, she was able to pull through after intensive surgeries. The accused, Geyser, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted homicide. She was sent to the mental health institute in 2018, but was later found not guilty due to a mental disorder.

In 2014, two 12-year-old girls, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, lured their friend Payton Leutner into the woods and stabbed her 19 times in order to impress Slenderman. Leutner crawled to a road where she was found, and recovered after six days in the hospital. Weier and… pic.twitter.com/D3A9xlOf1a — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) November 4, 2023



After that, she was sentenced to 40 years in a psychiatric institution. Her accomplice, Weier, was given 25 years in a psychiatric institution and was given supervised release in 2021. Geyser was fifteen years old when she was sentenced to 40 years, although she had committed the crime when she was just twelve. The victim of the stabbing and her family were aware of Geyser’s brief disappearance.

They released a statement, “Payton and her family are safe and are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure their continued safety. The family would like to thank all of the law enforcement entities involved in the efforts to apprehend Morgan.”

In a 2019 interview, Leutner had revealed she had worked hard to heal from the attack and live a normal life. She mentioned she accepted her scars as a part of her. Geyser’s disappearance raised new concerns for Leutner’s safety.