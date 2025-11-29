Sky Lockdown: Trump Orders Venezuela Airspace Closed After Hidden Maduro Phone Call Emerges

Donald Trump has announced that the airspace around Venezuela is “completely closed,” which circles around the revelation of a confidential phone call with the Venezuelan leader. The President posted on his Truth Social platform, saying, “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump is focused on fighting the suspected drug traffickers from Venezuela, and he has reached such a significant extent that he has even defied U.S. foreign policy by authorizing missile strikes on vessels, which are believed to be smuggling drugs into the country.

Trump, with no authority to do so, demands the airspace “above and surrounding” Venezuela be closed as he threatens to bomb and invade the country. pic.twitter.com/bw0vfwlm9R — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 29, 2025

The US President also warned that he is all set to escalate the response of the United States to Venezuelan drug cartels. During a call, he said to the military service members, “You probably noticed that people aren’t wanting to be delivered by sea, and we’ll be starting to stop them by land also.”

He further stated, “The land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon,” and also warned, “We warned them to stop sending poison to our country.” Multiple sources close to Donald Trump stated that Trump had a phone conversation with Maduro sometime last week.

The discussion also comprises plans for a meeting between Trump and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Reports further state that Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, participated in the call as well. Though another source said that there isn’t any meeting scheduled between the two leaders yet.

🇺🇸 Trump just declared Venezuelan skies off-limits, airspace shut down! pic.twitter.com/7tIuC6pQUu — Wanshaer 💂🏼‍♂️🇩🇪 (@1942InGermany) November 29, 2025

This development is on talks because Venezuela is eventually diving into one of its most oppressive eras in recent history, according to human rights observers, with Maduro coming through increased isolation as well as a growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. Reports from Washington Post say that the deadly campaign against suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers has tracked a whopping over 80 lives to date, including 11 individuals aboard a vessel struck by a missile of the US in September.

And according to the present strategy, there are plans to eliminate potential Venezuelan operatives that travels by boat in the Caribbean, and not to mention that this tactic is implemented by the Trump administration, with consistent support as well. Things are expected to be sorted soon, if plans are executed the right way.