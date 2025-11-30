Skies Shut, Tempers Hot: Trump’s Airspace Threat Ignites New US-Venezuela Clash

Donald Trump’s recent threats against Venezuela have given rise to a clash between the two countries, which came following the US President’s comment on the Venezuelan airlines that should consider the airspace above and around the country to be “closed in its entirety”. Venezuela, on the contrary, hasn’t held back either and replied to Trump’s threats by calling his words a “colonialist threat” against them.

Trump on his Truth Social network came up with a post where he wrote, To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY”. Not to mention that the United States has put up pressure on Caracas recently, which concerns a counter-narcotics effort focused on drug trafficking.

The skies above Venezuela right now Venezuela’s airspace has been closed off internationally with the U.S. posed to strike upon Trump’s command.

‼️Flight Radar shows airlines diverting away from Venezuela after Donald Trump told airlines to consider the airspace closed.

The Trump administration has said that this is being led by Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan President himself. Besides, the administration has also listed Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles officially as a foreign terrorist organisation, which the United States states as the legal basis for some actions. Venezuela, on the other hand, cites this claim as untrue and is being used to justify an intervention.

As mentioned, the country has already highlighted this warning by Trump as a “colonialist threat”, especially concerning the fact that they see this recent US military buildup in the Caribbean as an attempt to pressure as well as oust Maduro. The Venezuelan foreign ministry, in a statement, accounted the US president’s comments as “new extravagant, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the people of Venezuela.”

It stated that these will lead to disruptions to the airspace, which will further bring repatriation flights of Venezuelan migrants from the US to a stop, which is a prompted programme from the Trump administration. Venezuela’s military reportedly carried out drills along the coast as state television presented anti-aircraft weapons as well as other artillery being moved, according to reports.

Donald Trump has issued a NOTAM and closed all airspace over 🇻🇪Venezuela

Including above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety

Trump vs Venezuela’s Maduro

Donald Trump’s warning was followed by the US aviation officials suggesting that airlines be extra cautious near Venezuelan airspace, concerning rising tensions, eventually leading to several major carriers suspending services. Maduro’s government, in response, banned those airlines for “joining the actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States government.” Donald Trump hasn’t directly stated that he would apply force to remove Maduro; however, he said earlier this week that efforts to stop Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land” would begin “very soon.”