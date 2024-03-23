'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Remains Silent Following Garrison Brown’s Untimely Death

Robyn Brown, the star of Sister Wives, has not spoken out about the sudden passing of Garrison Brown. He is the child of her husband, Kody Brown, and Janelle Brown, his then-second wife. It was reported early on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, that Garrison had been discovered dead, seemingly due to suicide. It was his brother, Gabriel Brown, who discovered him at his home in Arizona. The family began to speak out and make remarks after the terrible news surfaced.

Robyn has not yet commented, however. She has not posted since March 11th, 2019, and she is radio silent. Many fans of the show feel it would make sense for her to comment or write anything because she is Kody's only wife remaining now. But she hasn't, regrettably, and some are furious about it. As reported by Screen Rant, in the past, she has received a lot of hate for her 'fake' tears, alleged manipulation of Kody, Janelle, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown, as well as for apparently getting in the way of Kody and his children's relationships. She prevented Kody from spending Christmas with his elder boys because she thought they would raise trouble and spoil the occasion.

Fans think that without really having to do anything, Robyn can influence Kody. She may communicate her feelings to him with a simple look or gesture. Still, the other spouses appear to have dreaded Robyn when the Brown family was polygamous. It also didn't sit well with Kody's kids from previous marriages. Everyone was aware of who was in charge; however, Kody's partiality to Robyn caused harm to Janelle, Christine, Meri, and their children. For instance, Kody isolated himself and had just one wife, Robyn, throughout the pandemic.

Although Garrison was a complex individual coping with a variety of problems, such as alcoholism and a tumultuous relationship with an ex, Kody and Robyn shouldn't be held accountable for his suicide. However, various reports suggest Garrison suffered after being alienated from Kody. As reported by Today, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody's regulations about seclusion produced friction between the father and his kids, which severely damaged his relationship with Garrison and his brother Gabriel. Because he was concerned that his boys may expose Robyn's children to COVID-19, Kody asked them to stay away. Garrison went away as a result, and at the time of his death, he was residing in Flagstaff, Arizona.

At the time of Garrison's death, Kody and Janelle did not really talk much. Years before their official split, Kody had seemingly driven Janelle away, and the arguments that followed between Kody, Garrison, and Gabriel seemed to have contributed to Janelle's decision to end things. Nonetheless, the ex-couple came together and released an official statement after Garrison's passing; they expressed their mutual sorrow at the death of their child on Instagram.