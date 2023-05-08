'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Pays Tribute to Late Sister in an Emotional Birthday Post

Meri Brown is keeping her late sister's memory alive in whichever way she can.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown took to Instagram to share an emotional yet heartbreaking story on May 2, 2023, which marks the birthday of Meri Brown's younger sibling, Teresa Kuntz. According to People, Kuntz was only 32 years old when she passed away in 2006 after a fierce battle with cancer. The Sister Wives star shared a homage for Kuntz on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "Never does a May 2 pass without thought of my little sister," Meri Brown wrote. "So many conversations missed. So many memories never created." The 52-year-old star posted various throwback pictures of herself smiling with her late sister, along with a sticker of a balloon bunch and a "happy birthday" sticker. Further, the reality TV star also added the hashtag "Cancer Is Stupid."

Image Source: Instagram | @therealmeribrown

Brown has always been open to sharing with her fans the beautiful memories of her sister. She has celebrated her younger sibling on every one of her birthdays, including three years back, when Brown posted a photograph of Kuntz at Walt Disney World, standing next to Mickey Mouse. Brown wrote a lengthy message about her sister to commemorate Kuntz's birthday in the year 2020.

"If you know me at all, you know how much I LOVE Disney. All things Disney. Mr. Walt himself I am fascinated with. If you may have had the pleasure to know my sister, Teresa, you would have known that her love for Mickey would have left me in the dust!" she noted at the time, as a caption under the snapshot of her sister. "I mean, Mickey was where it was at! We were lucky enough to have grandparents who lived in southern California, and most summers we got to visit, and always went to Disneyland," she continued.

Brown continued that Kuntz had a dream to go to Disney World in Florida, but before she could, she was faced with her life-threatening diagnosis. "When she was diagnosed with cancer, her sweet husband knew it was time to get here and there. I'm so glad he did," wrote Brown. "This is one of my favorite photos of her there. What a dream come true for her!!" The reality tv star added a little advice for her fans and followers, "Go, live your life. Live your dreams. Love your people. You never know if life will be cut short. Teresa was way too young, but she lived her life to the fullest while she was here. How strange it is that I've lived 14 years without her here."

Losing her sister in 2009 was, unfortunately, not the last time that Brown had to face the devastating loss of a loved one. In the year 2021, her mother passed away at the age of 76. Brown announced the death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom on Instagram. "She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," she previously shared on Instagram.

Articulating the hopes she has for her mother on leaving the earth, Brown wrote, "Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that. You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad," Brown added. "Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom!"