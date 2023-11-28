‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Wants Nothing More to Do With Ex Wife Janelle Brown

In a sneak peek clip from Sister Wives, Kody Brown revealed he wants to cut all ties with his wife Janelle Brown. Kody very clearly stated in the clip that he had no desire to keep in touch with Janelle. As reported by All About The Tea, Kody said, "I was thinking to myself, I don’t ever want to talk to Janelle again." Despite Kody's declarations that his ties with his other three wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine have ended, his remaining wife Robyn Brown recently said that she still has optimism that their family structure might be restored.

On the Sunday, November 26 episode of the hit series, Kody, 54, referred back to his original accusation of Janelle being interested only in his body. "I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that's all she's [Janelle] interested in," he said. Kody further stated his comment "was all about the fact that Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into to my humanity."

However, Janelle totally denied his claims and told US Weekly, "I really felt like our relationship was very, very good. And I feel like I’m like, wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks. And I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage."

She further told the outlet, "We have six children and they are beautiful. Up until the last few years, they had amazing relationships with their dad, and I just feel, like, I’m not quite sure where that sentiment comes from, but it’s actually kind of funny." She then said of Robyn, "I do think things changed when Robin came, but I don’t feel like he was pretending or acting. I think he was doing what was important, and we were building this family together. And I think now he wants to brush it all off, but I don’t necessarily agree with his perspective."

Kody's declaration of love for Robyn was a major turning point in the most recent Tell-All sneak peek. He said, "Well, I fell in love with Robyn. I never fell in love with anybody else." He further claimed he only decided to be in that "covenant of love" with them since it was needed by their ideas. His admission that he didn't spend enough time getting to know Meri, Christine, and Janelle because of his dedication to the ideals seemed to blame them for the dissolution of their marriages, which made many people angry.

In addition, the Sister Wives star thinks he connects better with Robyn, and she's OK with it. Prior to her marriage to Kody, Janelle shared her affection for him with host Sukanya Krishnan. She claims that her and Kody's marriage was a success because they learned more about one other after they tied the knot. Janelle said, "I do think I loved him as much as I could."

