In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown opened up about the challenges he faces in attempting to reconcile with his wife, Janelle Brown, before officially calling it quits. The television reality star shared the complexities of maintaining different relationships amid the polygamous structure of marriage.

During a confessional on Sunday, November 5, Kody revealed that he had approached Janelle with a desire to reconcile, questioning why their relationship had reached a point of no return. He recounted the conversation, stating, "I asked Janelle once, 'What is it? Why can't we reconcile? Let's try and reconcile. Why can't we?'" According to Kody, Janelle's response was centered around her reluctance to be involved with the other wives, particularly Robyn and Meri.

Janelle, 54, expressed that she was not interested in reconciling if it meant being entangled with the relationships Kody shared with his other wives. This sentiment seemingly contradicted the initial agreement they made about their plural marriage, making the situation more complex and emotionally charged. In the confessional, Kody, the father of 18, acknowledged the sadness surrounding the unraveling of his marriage with Janelle. He shared, "But I'm gonna ask her again next week if we might be able to reconcile. And it's painful every time. Maybe I should get more serious about it, but every time, it's like, 'Nope.'"

Honestly, Janelle has always been too good for the clown show called Kody Brown. Since day 1, she has been strong, articulate, honest, incredibly hardworking, a good mom & the financial backbone of the family. She always had a career outside of the home. As time #SisterWives — Rochelle Saenz-Lopez (@Rochell21664616) October 30, 2023

Tensions between Kody and Janelle escalated during season 18 of Sister Wives after a heated argument that aired in September. The former couple was seen blaming each other for gaslighting each other on the television reality show, per US Magazine. Prior to the official split, Kody and Janelle had already separated following a contentious argument. Fans have been witness to Janelle's contemplation on whether to reconcile with Kody, with her outlook appearing less hopeful in the October 8 episode.

Previously, as per The Sun, Janelle stated in her confessional, "If we're not together, then I'm not sure why I would nurture a relationship with Robyn and Meri. There's not a lot in common. There's nowhere that we cross over. I don't know why I would do that." She explained, "It feels like something he is trying to do to excuse his behavior." She asked Kody, "Why would I want to get back together with you?" before putting his assumed response in her own words, "It's your fault, you're a bad Sister Wife, I have to protect Robyn." Janelle stopped herself and said, "You know, because he does not have a relationship with Meri."

Kody was not fooling anyone. He was happy to cut Meri loose, but hanging on to Janelle meant he could still stay a polygamist, which meant he still had sister “wives,” and thus he’d still have a show and a paycheck. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/oAqJucq72K — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) November 6, 2023

Janelle then ruefully mused, "Reality is, he has never come to me and said, 'Hey, I love you, I miss you, I wanna get us back together,' it's always about don't you want to get the family back together so that his life can run smoothly again, and I'm done with that." She concluded, "I really am."

