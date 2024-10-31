'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares an Emotional Advice Amid Son's Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's 25-year-old son Garrison tragically passed away in March while living in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Brown family has been struggling to cope with his unexpected death ever since it was determined that he committed suicide. Janelle recently appeared on the Entertainment Tonight segment Spilling the Etea with Christine Brown Woolley, sharing a heartfelt piece of bereavement advice. “I think it’s okay to just be in touch with your emotions and to not be afraid of them. And just know that they come and go," the reality star said. “It’s not forever. You’re not always a certain emotion forever," she added.

According to TVshowace, her response was to the question Woolley asked, “What is your biggest piece of advice for anyone dealing with grief or a challenging time in their life?” “I love that. I actually love that because I think we’ve got to feel the real emotion of grief or whatever,” Woolley acknowledged. Janelle added, “Yeah, you have to feel it. Because if you don’t feel it, it just gets more powerful. It just comes and goes and you have to know it is always going to come and go.” Her fellow Sister Wives agreed saying, “That’s beautiful. That’s really wise.”

Janelle Brown & Christine Brown at SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

In September, the TV personality exclusively told People that she wasn't prepared for the death of her son. Janelle revealed that she had no idea that Garrison was suffering from mental health issues. "We just had no idea that he was in that place," she said while adding that he never expressed his true feelings in front of the family. She thought that he was happy because he portrayed himself as a social person. "In fact, he was very funny, very upbeat," she added. "He had a career path that he was excited about. He had a life, he had friends."

"Officers responded to a report of a death inside a home," Flagstaff Police Department Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II told the publication at the time, adding that Garrison's 22-year-old brother Gabriel was the first person to "discover him dead." Janelle addressed the need for having more resources for young men like her son to cope with pressures. "We should be speaking more, especially about mental health for men, and that there's no shame in getting help and seeking help," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Since then, Janelle has given her son tribute on several occasions, most recently on his 26th birthday in April. She shared a heartfelt message about missing him every day and also feeling his presence. "And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed," she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback video of her son. Sister Wives debuted in 2010, and Garrison has been a part of it ever since. Along with him, the now-ex, Janelle and Kody, share boys Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, and Gabe, 22, and daughters Maddie, 28, and Savannah, 19.

SUICIDE: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).