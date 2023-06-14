'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gives Weight Loss Tips, Reveals 'Intense Diet' in New Post After Losing 100 Lbs

"Sister Wives" fame Janelle Brown recently shared a reel on Instagram featuring the secret behind the results of her stunning weight-loss journey. Per Mirror, The reality star has lost a staggering seven stone (100lbs).

The former wife of Kody Brown emphasized the measures she's taking to maintain a healthier lifestyle. She's also observed to be promoting one of the core reasons for her weight loss, Plexus, a brand of health drinks that's also endorsed by a former family member, Christine Brown.

The mother of six recently took to Instagram as she shared a montage reel of herself on a road trip alongside her daughter Savanah Brown. The video observed Janelle to be in high spirits as she flaunts her much slimmer face followed by a decreasing waistline. She appeared to be wearing a casual yet classic grey and white striped shirt, posing alongside her pink-colored health drink packed with vital minerals. The reel also featured a glimpse of the quiet and calm roads that she and her daughter were on. Amid the serenity and great company of each other, the two seemed to really be cherishing their bond as mother and daughter. The duo even clicked a heartwarming selfie with each other to capture their sweet moment while on the trip.

The caption of her post emphasized the benefits of switching to a more essential and healthier diet. At the beginning of the post, Janelle highlights the incredible and fruitful experience she's had over the weekend and all the amazing memories she's going back home with. She further mentions that the reason she felt a newfound sense of rejuvenation is owed to the fact that her body is "getting what it needs." She then elaborates further on the matter and revealed to her 1 million followers the positives since making the switch: "balancing blood sugar, sustainable energy without caffeine spikes." Doing this reportedly helped her to not further experience any sort of "brain fog" or "lag" that are regular symptoms of a caffeine spike.

In another such Instagram video, Janelle shared a similar reel in which she once more promoted the Plexus health shake. Throughout the video, the reality television star appeared to be positively glowing with happiness and love. She thoroughly expressed her joy on this journey to lose weight. In the video, Janelle appears to be reading a book while she sips on the pink-colored shake, something that happens frequently. In one such still, Janelle posed alongside a possible apricot flavor, sporting a bright smile.

In the caption of her post, she entails her weight loss journey of two years. She also noted her commitment and consistency with the brand. The caption further highlights its core benefits: "balance in health, mental clarity, weight, fatigue, and mental energy."