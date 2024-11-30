'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Latest Photo Has Fans Saying The Same Thing: "When She Dumped..."

Christine Brown, the beloved star of Sister Wives, has embraced a remarkable transformation since parting ways with her former husband, Kody Brown. At 52, Christine is not only radiating happiness but also flaunting a 40-pound weight loss that has fans and followers celebrating her commitment to health and wellness. Christine has been vocal about her journey, often sharing updates on her social media accounts, including her joint Instagram page with her daughter, Mykelti. A recent post featured Christine in stunning before-and-after photos, illustrating her dramatic transformation.

As per Monster and Critics, Mykelti captioned the photo, “I’m not the only one that has lost weight. My mom’s down 40 lbs. Look at the others.” In her ‘before’ picture, Christine wore a loose-fitting top, but the ‘after’ image flaunted her sleek silhouette in a plaid skirt and heeled wedges. Another picture revealed her slimmer face and glowing confidence. Christine’s journey toward health began after her rollercoaster relationship with Kody ended. An insider revealed that Kody’s critical comments about Chritine’s weight during their marriage ignited her motivation. An insider noted, “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine.”

According to the Brown family’s autobiography, Becoming Sister Wives, Kody once disparaged Christine for her appearance. He wrote, “Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship.” Despite these negative experiences, Christine’s transformation today is jaw-dropping. Adding to her happiness is her marriage to David Wooley, whom she called the ‘love of her life.’ Their relationship has brought newfound joy, evident in her radiance and confidence in the latest season of Sister Wives.

Fans continue to admire her glow-up and praise her for prioritizing her well-being. Moreover, Christine isn’t the only Sister Wives star making headlines for her transformation. Meri Brown, 53, has also stunned fans with her recent weight loss. A while ago, in a promotional video for the show’s 19th season, Meri looked noticeably slimmer, flaunting her chiseled cheekbones and a refreshed appearance. Meri’s drastic transformation comes after her separation from Kody in early 2023, as reported by The Sun.

Fans have attributed her new look to the “divorce diet,” with many commenting on how Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown have flourished since leaving their spiritual marriages with Kody. One fan wrote, "Divorce does a body good." Another user added, "It’s the 180 lbs of fool that hit differently and make the impact when removed lol." In agreement, one fan gushed, "Wow she looks so skinny, look at her chiseled cheekbones!" Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "She started looking refreshed and better after she officially gave up on Kody." Others affirmed, "She looks happy. She definitely has a thinner face…guess she lost a few pounds in addition to the 180 pounds she lost when she dumped Kody." Another claimed, "She’s on that divorce diet. Divorced people often lose weight and gain their sense of self when they exit terrible marriage."