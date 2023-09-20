‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Consulted a Matchmaker Before Meeting Her Fiancé David Woolley

In a heartwarming turn of events, Christine Brown, the 51-year-old star known for being a part of the popular reality show Sister Wives, is ready to embrace love once more after her split from Kody Brown in November 2021. Christine opened up about her journey to finding love again saying that she had sought the assistance of a professional matchmaker.

A candid conversation between the 51-year-old star and her daughter in Sunday's episode offers a glimpse into the challenges and uncertainties that Christine faced while navigating the dating world after a long-term relationship. Christine, while talking to her daughter Mykelti, revealed that she was “talking to a matchmaker”. When Mykelti asked her mother, "Like the professional kind?" Christine confirmed with a smile, "Like the professional kind, yeah." In a confessional, Christine also shared her apprehensions about whether she would "suck at kissing" as she re-entered the dating scene. These doubts are relatable to anyone who has experienced the rollercoaster of emotions that come with finding love anew.

Christine is currently engaged to 59-year-old David Woolley. Their romance began to blossom in February, and in April, during a weekend getaway in Utah, David decided to take their relationship to the next level by proposing to Christine. Christine, who has been through her share of ups and downs, recently shared her elation with PEOPLE magazine. She described their connection as profound, highlighting, "I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well."

She continued, "He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there's a lot, I'm fairly complicated." She candidly admitted, "I didn't know I could have a simple life with somebody. I didn't know my life could be simple in a relationship with somebody. But me as a person, I guess that's what it is, is as a person and when it's just the two of us, it's simple." She emphasized the joys of having an uncomplicated life, saying, "It's really simple. It's a simple, simple life. And I didn't know I could have a simple life with somebody. I didn't know my life could be simple in a relationship with somebody."

However, what stands out the most for Christine is David's integrity. Christine's admiration for her fiancé is evident as she describes him as "outstanding" and someone who "has more integrity" than anyone she knows. She concluded her heartfelt revelation by saying, "Yeah, I just feel like I won a gold mine, major."

Talking about David she added, "He also has a really good memory. He remembers my schedule better than I do, and he doesn't have a freaking calendar on his phone. He's not downloaded a calendar on his phone and he knows my life better than I do." As she prepares to embark on this new chapter with David, we can only wish them a lifetime of happiness and simplicity in their love story.

