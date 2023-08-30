‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Feels 'Going Public' on TV Was the Reason for Breakdown of His Marriages

The hit reality TV show Sister Wives has been captivating viewers with the lives of Kody Brown and his wives in a polygamous setup. Kody and his four wives - Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine - along with their 18 children are the stars of the urban American reality television. However, despite its popularity, the show has not shielded the family from the inevitable trials and tribulations that come with such a unique arrangement.

According to Express.co.uk, in a recent episode of the show Kody addressed the elephant in the room and shared what he believes is the reason behind his broken marriages. Kody candidly expressed his belief that the act of "going public" with their polygamous family lifestyle might have been a catalyst for the fractures that eventually led three of his wives to part ways with him. Kody, reflecting on the tensions that emerged among his partners after meeting Robyn, asserted, "The big shakeup wasn't caused by Robyn, it was caused by the fallout of going public, and that decision was made by our family before we met Robyn."

Their son, Paedon, acknowledged that the initial intention of going public was to prove that polygamy could work, but he conceded that this might no longer be the case for their family. "When we first went public, the purpose of going public was to say, 'Polygamy works,'" he said. "I don't think it works in my family anymore," he admitted. As Thanksgiving approached, the strains within the family became more pronounced. Kody and Christine spent the holiday separately, signaling a significant departure from their usual traditions. Meri, in a candid moment, shared her mixed emotions about the situation, acknowledging the break from tradition but also expressing her happiness to be spending time with Christine.

Christine, speaking openly about her decision to disrupt the customary celebrations, revealed that their family had been grappling with hurt and unresolved feelings for years. She focused that it has finally reached the point where it's not in her control.

"Our family has been hurting for a long time. We've done our best to be as OK as possible, but there's still hurt feelings from 12 years ago," Christine revealed. "Everything has been accumulating and accumulating for years. It's at a breaking point."

The episode opened up with the depiction of the challenges of balancing tradition, public exposure, and personal emotions. As viewers witness the highs and lows of the polygamous journey of four women with one husband, the blended family and its setup continue to showcase the intrinsic dynamics of the stepsiblings and their moms. The Browns offer viewers a chance to engage with the complexities of human relationships, that have now and then continued to spark conversations around it. Kody's confession has opened the sluicegate for several potential reasons to be addressed behind the fallout in his relationships.

