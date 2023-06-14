'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown revealed that many women, including her professors in school, had shown interest in her dad, Kody Brown when Gwendlyn was younger. On June 10, Gwendlyn revealed that a former teacher wanted to date her father. The 21-year-old spilled the tea on the awkward revelation via Youtube in a series where she reacts to episodes of Sister Wives.

Speaking of the teacher, Gwendlyn said, “I had a teacher at one point, I had to switch classes because she was so creepy about it. Garrison Brown had her longer. She was weird — so weird. I could tell you stories about her … She wasted half of an entire class just gossiping with me about how much she loved my family. And I’m like, ‘I’m just trying to learn Spanish, lady!'”

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gives Weight Loss Tips, Reveals 'Intense Diet' in New Post After Losing 100 Lbs

The reality star said that "women just wanting her dad" was turning out to be a "serious problem." She also shockingly revealed that "women would throw themselves on her dad" due to her family's TLC fame. According to People, Gwendlyn also recalled television personality Joy Behar joking about wanting to become Kody's fifth wife. The statement was made in 2010 on the Joy Behar Show in the presence of his then-wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

Gwendlyn further disclosed to her fans on YouTube about her dad's polygamous lifestyle. She shared that it attracted the Utah law authorities' attention, "Police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, 'You have to leave,'" she claimed. She also recalled a cop scaring her as a kid saying: "We're gonna take your dad to prison."

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fans Concerned After Seeing Pictures of Christine Brown Without Her Engagement Ring

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Results of Her Diet, Says She Wants to Lose 20 Lbs Before Wedding

Previous episodes of Sister Wives have revealed the Brown family's struggles with the Utah law authorities. The family eventually moved their base to Las Vegas to ensure a peaceful existence. Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, had shared about their experience saying, "There's a part of it that will always be home to me, always, but it's not friendly to us." Kody currently resides in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his fourth wife.

Kody Brown is no longer in a polygamous relationship and has now split up with three of his four former partners. Gwendlyn's mother, Christine, was the first to walk out from the polygamous set-up in late 2021. Meri and Janelle's split followed the next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine then announced her engagement to construction executive, David Woolley in April 2023. Christine Brown had said just eight months before meeting David that she was looking for a monogamous relationship. "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually." Speaking about David she had said, "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for. He's absolutely a dream come true and I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit." The couple is set to have an intimate Utah wedding this summer.

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Renovates The Backyard For Her 'Grandkids to Come Play'

Meri Brown Is in a 'Challenging Place' As She Deals With Public Judgement Post Split With Kody