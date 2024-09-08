'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Kody and Robyn Brown’s Marriage Is on the Brink

The realm of reality TV is no stranger to drama, but Kody Brown’s journey in Sister Wives has been particularly tumultuous. Now, netizens are buzzing with speculation that Kody’s marriage to his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, is on the brink of collapse. The couple’s recent decision to list their Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale has only added fuel to the fire, leaving many convinced that the end of their relationship is imminent.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, Kody and Robyn have had their share of ups and downs, but the latest developments suggest that their union may be facing its greatest challenge yet. The $1.65 million listing of their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has set the rumor mill into overdrive, with fans speculating that this move signals the beginning of the end for the couple. The speculation isn’t baseless. In a newly released trailer for the upcoming 19th season of Sister Wives, Robyn is heard expressing her agitation and saying, “I feel like the idiot that got left behind.” Her candid admission has left fans wondering if the cracks in their relationship are deeper than ever before.

Robyn finally goes mask off. Blames the wives for the problems with Kody. She also weirdly brings up other's weight, stretchmarks and praises him for still being romantic with them?? Kody impregnating them repeatedly made those SMs btw. Her rant is very revealing. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/R6S7tHzDEq — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) January 8, 2023

As per the sources of E! News, She was also heard complaining, “I’m having a hard time feeling, like, losing respect for you,” to which Kody responded, “Robyn, I can’t even get it straight with you right now.” This isn’t the first time Kody has faced marital issues. He has already gone through three divorces, separating from Meri, Janelle, and Christine in quick succession. With these breakups fresh in the minds of fans, the idea that Robyn could be the next to leave is not far-fetched. Kody and Robyn share two children together, and she has three more from a previous marriage.

Fans of the show have been quick to voice their opinions. Netizens filled the comment box with theories about the couple’s fate. One user wrote, “They are only upset bc they don't have the financial help from the other 3 anymore.” Another added, “Robin [sic] can have him now since no one else wants him!... Be careful what you wish for.” In agreement, someone else added, “TLC is desperately trying to make look like Robyn and Kody aren't the bad guys [sic].”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

The new season trailer also shows Kody lamenting the loss of his “dream of the big polygamous family is just shot.” His frustration and bitterness are palpable as he exclaims, “They have all betrayed me!” He also adds, “What did I do to deserve this? What did I do wrong?” In the trailer, fans were also able to see Janelle in a contemplating mode as she asserted, “I have actually thought about asking if he wants to buy me out. But we’ve got to pay it off and he’s not talking to me about it, so I think I’m gonna have to lawyer up.”