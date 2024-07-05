Singer Shares Simon Cowell’s Private Message, Brutally Rejecting Offer for His New Show ‘Midas Touch’

Simon Cowell, known for his stints on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, is looking for the next big boy band. But his search hit a snag when a singer publicly rejected his opportunity. Cowell, now 64, wants to find 'megastars' for a new music project. His team has been contacting young artists on social media (aged 16-18) and Fin Power, the lead singer of a Liverpool band called STONE was someone who was offered an opportunity.

Power, on TikTok, read out Cowell's offer, which read, "Hello, Fin. I'm contacting you on behalf of Simon Cowell! We are working with him to scout singers around the age of 16-18 years for a new boyband, which is being filmed as part of a potential televised documentary following him on his search. The company following Simon Cowell is BTBSC Series Ltd, trading as Box-to-Box Films. I’d like to provide you with further information about how you would like to audition for this if you are interested." Fin's response was short and brutal. Alluding to Cowell's mentorship of One Direction, he wrote back, "Tell Simon to go f--k himself. Team 1D."

Cowell's new show Simon Cowell: Midas Touch will be on Netflix. From the looks of it, it looks to repeat Cowell's success with One Direction. A source told The Sun, "Netflix is the perfect place for his new show and Box To Box, who are producing the series, have worked with them before." But he wasn't thrilled about the name. He explained, "Simon knows he is the best at what he does, and calling his show 'Midas Touch' gives a new meaning to blowing your own trumpet." The search for new talent includes auditions in several cities. There will be X Factor-style boot camps in Newcastle, Liverpool, Dublin, and London. Cowell is serious about finding the next big thing in music.

Cowell also told Daily Mail how hard it is to uncover talent these days. He opined, "Right now record labels aren't signing enough new talent. So the amount of UK artists who are breaking worldwide has fallen off a cliff because I think there is too much competition online. People don't knock on your door saying, 'I've got a new band'. It doesn't happen. You've got to go out there yourself and do it. So that's what we are doing."

Recently, Cowell also talked about his work ethic saying he doesn't want to retire like his father had to. He explained that his dad didn't want to stop working when he got older but he had to because he worked for a big company. This experience taught Cowell the importance of working for himself. He said, "Oh God no. I'll probably drop dead doing what I'm doing. As long as I think there's a need or a purpose and it's something I can do well, I'm up for it," as per The Mirror.