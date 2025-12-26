Signs Trump Is Growing Tired of Kristi Noem Emerge

For most people, the idea that Kristi Noem would end up running the Department of Homeland Security once sounded far-fetched, almost like a political dare. Author Melissa Gira Grant argues in the New Republic that before Trump’s second term, it seemed “beyond unlikely” that someone like Noem would be handed one of the most powerful and controversial jobs in Washington. And yet, here she is.

Grant’s point is that the outcome was never really a surprise. “But her cruelty once handed this power was foreseeable,” she writes, pointing to the episode that made Noem nationally infamous long before DHS ever entered the picture, the moment she described shooting her 14-month-old dog in a gravel pit in her memoir. It was a story that shocked even seasoned political observers, and one that now hangs over her tenure in Washington.

It is tempting, Grant suggests, to explain Noem’s time at DHS as over-the-top MAGA posturing or simple incompetence. But she rejects that framing outright. “But while it might be tempting to dismiss her unfathomably cruel DHS tenure as try-hard MAGA toadying, or as rank incompetence, she’s actually well suited for this job,” Grant argues, describing a department whose history and culture make Noem less of an outlier than she appears.

Noem has leaned fully into the camera-ready version of the role, the styled hair, heavy makeup, tightly controlled visuals, and relentless tough talk. The “ICE Barbie” nickname did not appear out of nowhere. Grant’s argument is that DHS itself, a young agency shaped by failures, abuses, and headline-grabbing force, practically invites that kind of performance. In that sense, Noem fits in all too well.

The question is no longer whether Noem is made for DHS, but whether Trump is still willing to carry the political weight that comes with her.

This Christmas season, the U.S. taxpayer is generously TRIPLING the incentive for illegal aliens to leave voluntarily. Through the end of the year, illegal aliens who self-deport using the CBP Home App can receive a $3,000 exit bonus. Illegal aliens should take advantage of this… pic.twitter.com/AKQZChPYfZ — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 22, 2025

Grant notes that reports circulated earlier this month suggesting the administration may be considering replacing Noem, a remarkable development given how closely she has aligned herself with Trump’s brand of politics. The chatter appears to reflect not just Trump’s mood, but also the preferences of figures around him, including deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, whose influence over immigration policy has been central.

At a heated House hearing in early December, Democratic lawmakers openly called for Noem’s resignation to her face. Noem responded with a defiant line that sounded tailor-made for social media. “I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work,” she said, even as criticism swirled around her spending decisions and public conduct.

The hearings and a laundry list of controveries has made Noem an increasingly easy target. She has faced sharp criticism over her starring role in DHS anti-immigrant advertisements produced by a company with long-standing ties to her circle, which reportedly received a $200 million contract without competitive bidding. Her handling of DHS finances, including the purchase of expensive aircraft for deportation flights, among them luxury Gulfstream jets and used planes acquired under questionable circumstances.

While she is pursuing Trump’s agenda with a relentless push for hardline anti-immigration moves, her missteps keep adding up.

If the reports about replacement talks are real, they suggest Trump may be quietly asking himself if Noem is worth the trouble. Unlike his first term, the president has yet to go on the firing spree that many faced but Noem’s name appears to be near the top of the list.