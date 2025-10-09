Airports are now short-staffed staffed which is eventually causing flight delays all over the United States amidst the shutdown of the federal government, which has come up to its its ninth day. Reagan National Airport, among many other airports, recently reported these delays concerning staffing issues on Wednesday. Throughout this week, problems have also been reported from airports in Chicago, Newark, Denver, and Nashville, and the worst scene came when the Burbank tower in California had to shut down for several hours.

The Union leaders for airport security owners and air traffic controllers have even warned that the situation might be worsened if the shutdown continues, with employees missing out on their paychecks. Also, more than 3,000 flights were delayed Tuesday, according to flight tracking data.