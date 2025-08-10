‘Shut Your Mouth’ – Shocking Footage Shows Fire Chief Cursing at 10-Year-Old Black Girl Strapped to Gurney as Family Demands Justice

A Long Island fire chief has been suspended after disturbing cellphone footage surfaced showing him cursing at a 10-year-old Black girl who was strapped to a gurney. In the video, North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company Chief Peter Alt can be heard shouting profanities at the crying child as she was placed in an ambulance.

“Shut the f*** up! I have to deal with you every f***ing week!” Alt yells at the young girl, who can be heard sobbing and protesting, “I don’t want to go!” When the girl repeats that she wants to go home, the fire chief responds sharply: “Shut your mouth!”

The incident happened after the child’s mother called 911 because her daughter became extremely upset when her phone was taken away. According to the family, police and first responders have been called to the home before, but past encounters had always been handled with kindness and professionalism.

Any grown person telling a 10 year old in crisis to STFU is deplorable, especially this Fire Chief, who needs to be FIRED. And did I hear the N-word? pic.twitter.com/MNOqF0MF2X — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 6, 2025

“This conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our department,” the North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company said in a statement, confirming that Alt has been relieved of his duties while an investigation is underway. For the child’s grandmother, suspension isn’t enough. “He doesn’t need to lead anybody or anything,” she said. “He needs to be fired.”

She expressed deep regret that she wasn’t there to protect her granddaughter. “She needed my help and needed my protection, but I wasn’t there,” the grandmother said. “When you call for help — the police, the fire department — they’re supposed to help you. Not treat you like garbage. And curse at a child at that.” Neighbors said they have seen emergency services at the home before, but never witnessed a response this aggressive.

THIS ARTICLE OVER &OVER GOES OFF ON THE FIREMAN WHO,I AGREE SHOULD NOT HAVE LOST HIS TEMPER BUT‼️WHY CANT PARENTS CONTROL THEIR 10 YR OLD⁉️🤔

Long Island fire chief Peter Alt caught cursing, yelling at distressed 10-year-old as she's placed in ambulance https://t.co/u2qPZcz2Sa — Hyland114 (@culsch) August 7, 2025

“There’s been a few times over the summer where police were called, but they’ve never treated her like that,” one neighbor recalled. “That’s not a professional way to deal with people,” another resident said. “I wouldn’t want him to speak to my children like that or anyone in my family. I’d be outraged myself.” Another neighbor praised the person who recorded the video.

“Shoutout to the neighbor who took the video,” they said. “But that is completely unacceptable. Completely.” Both the fire company and the town of Babylon are now reviewing their policies and procedures as part of the ongoing investigation. This type of actions from a human being is indeed unacceptable, that too on a little girl, and people often think twice of getting help from the authority if the people in the authority exert this kind of action