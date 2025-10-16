“Shut Up” — Nancy Pelosi’s Brutal Response to Reporter Asking her about January 6 Capitol Riots

Nancy Pelosi, former Democrat Representative from California, has been trending big time on social media and how. Nancy Pelosi’s video of clashing with a MAGA reporter is crazy viral across social media platforms. What triggered Nancy Pelosi was a question about January 6 Capitol riots.

A reporter named Alison Steinberg from Lindell TV asked Nancy Pelosi, “Why did you refuse the National Guard on Jan. 6?” The former California rep initially ignored the reporter and refused to answer it. She then replied, “Shut up. I did not refuse the National Guard. The President didn’t send it.”

An angry Nancy Pelosi replied angrily, “Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?” She then walked away from the place.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at OUR Reporter – Points in Her Face and Hurls Insults When our reporter pressed @SpeakerPelosi on why she refused National Guard support on January 6th, she lost it – pointing in her face, yelling “Shut up,” and accusing her of pushing “Republican… pic.twitter.com/nXxKJaq6Gz — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) October 15, 2025

The comments section of the viral video was replete with comments like “Is this real or AI? Serious question.” Another user commented, “I love the reporters smile after.” Another one asked, “Is this AI or real?”After Nancy’s fuming response, the reporter who posed the question, shared an update on X, where she wrote, “BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi just told me to “SHUT UP”! Comment below how you think this transpired. Footage coming soon, stay tuned.”

In footage that was released last year by the House Republicans, Pelosi was seen blaming herself for the lack of National Guard troops at the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. She admitted to her lack “accountability,” and she even said she took “responsibility” for the absence of any security ahead of Donald Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

A Democratic-led House committee, back in 2022, claimed that Trump “never gave any order to deploy the National Guard on January 6th or on any other day.” An excerpt from the 845-page report read, “President Trump had authority and responsibility to direct deployment of the National Guard in the District of Columbia, but never gave any order to deploy the National Guard on January 6th or on any other day. Nor did he instruct any Federal law enforcement agency to assist.”

This isn’t the first time that Nancy Pelosi has snapped at a journalist. Earlier this month, she was asked by a reporter, “There was a thought from the Republicans that AOC is directing this, and she said that senators are welcome to go to her office directly. Is she driving that?”

Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking if AOC and the Radical Left are directing the Democrat government shutdown pic.twitter.com/h7WXFxi6G9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 1, 2025

Pelosi’s raging response to the reporter came with these words, “Why are you saying such a ridiculous thing?” The reporter’s question came right after Ocasio-Cortez appeared on MSNBC, where she told Republicans, “My office is open, and you are free to walk in and negotiate with me directly.”

Nancy Pelosi has remained in the headlines for quite some time now. She had a tumultuous few years after her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked back in October 2022, when she was out in Washington DC. The family’s statement read, “Sadly a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband, Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”