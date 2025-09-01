“Show Me an ID!” – White Woman Fights Black Grandma Over Purse in Viral Showdown

Chaos unfolded when a White woman found a purse in a public room. She picked it up and wandered into a hallway with it. The woman was apparently trying to find the purse’s owner and return it to her. However, a Black woman saw her and claimed that it belonged to her granddaughter. The woman, who found it, on the other hand, would simply not let go.

As it’s said, you never touch a woman’s purse, because it is like a part of her body. From important things like a lip gloss to essentials like keys and credit cards, a woman gotta protect her purse.

A clip of the whole incident was posted on Instagram, revealing the clash between the two women over the purse. The video shows the White woman playing tug of war with the Black grandmother. The purse-owner’s husband was also pulling on the straps to take it from the woman, who was still holding onto it for dear life. Even though it was two against one, the White woman was insistent on not giving it back.

Although the husband maintained his cool, the grandmother couldn’t. “Well, show me an ID!”, the White woman shouted at the Black woman. She fired back, “Lady, you better move it.”

However, the woman who found the purse would not give in. Instead, she tried to make the Black woman prove that the purse truly belonged to her granddaughter. “You couldn’t tell me who [was] her brother,” the White woman said. “You said it was a phone and it wasn’t a phone,” she barked, trying to justify her actions.

“There are too many of them. Not enough of us,” the husband tried to control the situation which was just one step away from breaking into a fight. “There ain’t too many of nobody. I can have my business, trust me,” the grandma responded, trying to actually get into a fight with the other woman.

In the video, the grandmother explained that her granddaughter was attending to her kid when she forgot her purse after putting it down.

Social media users found the video really entertaining. “Grandma was ready to crash out!” said one user. Another added, “Grandma was ready to let loose on that lady…talking bout ‘it ain’t too many of nobody..I can handle my business. TRUST ME!!!”

“He was not scared. He got their property back and stayed really calm. That monotone and separation is perfect de-escalation,” wrote a third, referring to the husband who had a calm demeanor.

“That man is protecting his family. Everything isn’t worth a crashout and a ride in a cop car,” another echoed.