Shocking Secrets! Melania Trump’s Documentary to Spill ‘behind the scene stories’ of the First Lady

Are you a fan of Melania Trump? We have some good news for you! Viewers will get an up-close and personal insight into her life as a First Lady. Want to know how? The trick is simple! Scroll below and keep reading! While the world knows what the tabloid reveals about her, the former model has many layers of her that are unknown to the world.

The highly private women whose public appearances have been one kind of mystery have sparked widespread speculation. Therefore, Amazon is all set to release a documentary that will end all the online questions about her life. The giant streaming company, directed by Brett Ratner, announced the news in January 2025.

As per The Irish Star, Amazon explained the project as an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump.” Later, Melania shared more facts with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox and Friends. “We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have,” she said.

This news came after reports of Melania and Donald Trump’s unsettled marriage flooded newspaper headlines. Moreover, reports have suggested that Trump rarely stays in his official residence. Melania prefers staying in New York (Palm Beach) as she loves her active set of friend groups there alongside supporting her son Barron, a student at New York University.

Meanwhile, reports by The Irish Star reveal that Mrs Trump was missing from the public eye and her official residence after the first week of Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony; this was due to her shooting the documentary, which was shot at various locations across the States.

The news of this documentary arrived right after the launch of Melania’s memoir, titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, which came out in 2023. In this book, she conveys her adventures and insights about her time in the White House, her relationship with Donald Trump, and her outlook on various political and social issues.

The memoir examines Melania’s life in the spotlight and then her role as Donald Trump’s better half. She has also claimed that the success of her book inspired her to say yes to the making of this documentary for which she will be the executive producer.

According to a report in RadarOnline, Melania will spend a whopping $40 million to film the documentary, which is expected to be released in theatres and on Prime Video in 2025. She will also take home around $28 million.

As per sources, “Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Meanwhile, if you want to glimpse the White House we keep discussing, reports reveal that it will officially open for public tours on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.