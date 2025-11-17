Shocking Ring Cam Footage Shows Off-Duty ICE Agent Holding 17-Year-Old at Gunpoint in Temecula

A Temecula family says an off-duty ICE agent stopped their 17-year-old at gunpoint and demanded to see his driver’s license. The 45-year-old IE agent is from Riverside County and was captured on a ring camera, stopping the teen’s car at the 32000 block of Daybrook Terrace in Temecula.

The incident happened at 10:30 pm as the teen was coming back to his home after dropping off a friend just down the street. The off-duty ICE agent has been identified as Gerardo Rodriguez. He pulled a gun from his waistband and forced the teen out of the car.

According to KTLA, the family has chosen to remain anonymous, and Lawyer Greg Kirakosian is representing them. The attorney told the KTLA, “In the moment, I think he was just scared for his life. He had a gun pulled on him, and he was told to immediately stop or else.”

“It’s gotten so bad where he thinks he can now turn his block into his own personal ICE checkpoint,” the lawyer said. “I don’t know how much worse the situation is going to get, honestly. This kid could’ve been shot.” Full Story: https://t.co/EcW12wLG6A pic.twitter.com/1vLnzzf8OC — KTLA (@KTLA) November 17, 2025



He further explained, “Then that same person came up to his driver’s side door and pulled him out at gunpoint.” The ICE agent also presented his badge to stop the vehicle despite having no right to do so. He is not in the police and is just an ICE agent, so he cannot stop anyone on the road.

The ICE agent is heard saying in the recording, “Freeze, police. Put the car in park. Get out of the car. Turn it off, get out. You’re speeding in the f—— neighborhood. Come over here, sit down, get your a–down. You have a driver’s license?”

The off-duty agent questioned the Mexican-American teen. He asked him where he was from and demanded to see his documentation. This altercation got the attention of the neighbors. That is when the neighbors came to the teen’s rescue while his parents were on the way to the scene.

Video: Federal Agent Arrested For Assault In Riverside County After Detaining Unarmed 17-Year-Old At Gunpoint https://t.co/xyk2ECOqwn — Devin Nunes’ Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) November 17, 2025



The attorney explains that the neighbors were able to stop the agent and made him go inside his house. So eventually, he left the boy alone by the time his parents arrived at the scene. They called 911 and also got their son’s passport to prove his identity. The parents were worried whether this was an immigration enforcement operation.

After the RCSD Investigation Bureau handled the situation, they arrested the ICE agent and also searched his house. According to the official news release, Rodriguez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and assault by a public officer. Such incidents have become common. In another incident, an ICE agent choked and beat up a teen who was on his way to school.