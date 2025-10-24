“She’s Unqualified” – Karoline Leavitt Mocked for Mispronouncing Country Name During Press Briefing

Karoline Leavitt was brutally trolled for being ‘unqualified’ after she mispronounced the name of a country during a White House press conference. During the press briefing on Thursday, she addressed members of the media and arrived more than 30 minutes late. Leavitt shared photos of illegal immigrants who received Medicaid under the Biden administration. However, during the press briefing, Leavitt appeared to have pronounced the word “Laos’ incorrectly.

“An illegal alien from Laos was arrested for murder, robbery, and felony possession of a firearm,” said the White House Press Secretary, pronouncing Laos as “Layose,” according to the Irish Star.

The clip of Leavitt mispronouncing the word immediately went viral. One X user was quick to make fun of her and wrote, “One of the many reasons she’s unqualified.” Another commented, the best and brightest that the GOP has to offer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

A third user chimed in a sarcastic comment, “Comedy Central has a lot of competition.” They referred to the network that airs South Park, which has made many digs at Leavitt and President Donald Trump in its recent season.

Laos is a country located in Southeast Asia on the Indochinese Peninsula. Laos is the only landlocked country in the region, and is surrounded by Myanmar and China to the northwest, Vietnam to the east, Cambodia to the southeast, and Thailand to the west and southwest.

During the press briefing, the youngest press secretary, Karoline, boasted about other illegal immigrants who were arrested. She blamed “open border policies” from Democrats that allowed “threats into our country.”

Leavitt even made a claim that Democratic lawmakers pushed for illegal immigrants to receive several healthcare benefits. These are the same benefits that Trump and the Republicans “implemented common sense refuse to end this fraudulent scheme.”

The White House Press Secretary then continued to accuse Democrats of stretching the current government shutdown, which, at 23 days, is currently the second-longest closure in American history.

“This is pure partisan games,” said Karoline Leavitt. “The Democrats truly don’t care about this suffering. They care about playing political games against President Trump, and this dangerous charade needs to end.”

This isn’t the first time Karoline Leavitt has been trolled for mispronouncing words. Earlier in August, she was trolled for incorrectly saying “pundit” as “pundint” as she attacked journalists for not giving the President enough credit. She insisted that Trump must be praised for his bilateral negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an embarrassing example of ignorance, Karoline Leavitt says

America needs more “Apprentinships” – botching the word, and says we need fewer LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. Is the Trump Administration the dumbest group of people ever? pic.twitter.com/DGlxVqGa6v — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 28, 2025

During an interview on Hannity, Karoline Leavitt stumbled over her words multiple times, pronouncing “apprenticeships” and “apprentinships.” Similar to this recent fiasco, a clip of Leavitt’s mistake was posted on X, and users were just as brutal.

“She’s totally incompetent,” wrote one person. Another said her comments were “pure ignorance.”