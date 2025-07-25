‘She’s Not Holding Back’: NBC Anchor Draws Praise for ‘Exposing’ Karoline Leavitt

An NBC News reporter drew widespread praise online after she challenged White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a tense briefing over controversial claims involving former President Barack Obama.

The sharp exchange, which also featured the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard in attendance, quickly went viral, drawing more than 3 million views on X.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt getting schooled by a reporter in her bogus press conference with Tulsi Gabbard about their fake “scandal” about Obama (who has presidential immunity) is glorious. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oqKxsFeMBq — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 23, 2025

The briefing centered on allegations pushed by Leavitt that Obama‑era officials had manipulated intelligence to damage Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. As Leavitt reiterated those claims from the podium, the NBC reporter cut in with pointed questions about how accountability could realistically be applied to a former president.

“What is the accountability you would like to see as a sitting president cannot lead to prosecution, so immunity,” the reporter pressed. “So what is it that President Trump wants?”

Leavitt, sticking to the administration’s talking points, replied, “The president has made it clear that he wanted these documents to be declassified. He wants the American people to see the truth. And now he wants those who perpetuated these lies and this scandal to be held accountable.”

The NBC journalist immediately followed up, challenging the practicality of that statement. “You can agree Obama cannot be charged based on that immunity,” she said, drawing murmurs in the room.

Leavitt paused briefly before responding, “I’ll leave that for the Department of Justice.”

Within hours, clips of the exchange flooded social media. Supporters of the NBC reporter celebrated her assertiveness and refusal to accept vague answers. One viewer posted, “GO, KELLY O’DONNELL!!! 👍👍” while another wrote, “Her pinched face looks like it’s going to implode,” referencing Leavitt’s demeanor during the questioning.

The exchange also ignited debate over the substance of the briefing itself. One commenter argued, “First of all, ‘bogus’ press conference makes no sense. Secondly, if the scandal is ‘fake,’ why bother posting about it? And finally, from my view, Karoline is the one who schooled the reporter. Thanks for participating.”

Others defended Leavitt’s responses, pointing out that her comments stayed within the legal and political constraints of the moment. “I don’t like Leavitt,” one viewer posted, “but I don’t see how she got schooled here. Her answer was fine.”

The broader context of the exchange highlights ongoing political friction over investigations into past administrations. Trump and some of his allies have repeatedly pushed for the release of classified materials they claim will prove misconduct by Obama‑era officials.

However, the legal doctrine of presidential immunity makes it exceedingly unlikely that a former president could face criminal charges for actions taken in office.

Obama’s office issued a rare public rebuke, calling the Trump administration’s claims “outrageous” and “ridiculous,” and throwing cold water on assertions of a supposed “treasonous conspiracy” by his administration.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice had established a “strike force” to evaluate the criminal referrals submitted by DNI Tulsi Gabbard. The effort is aimed at investigating claims that Obama-era officials manipulated intelligence, though experts emphasize that prosecuting a former president would face significant legal hurdles due to presidential immunity protections.

Simultaneously, Republican senators, backed by President Trump, formally requested the appointment of a special counsel to examine the same allegations. In response, former President Obama’s spokesperson issued a pointed denial, condemning the claims as a distraction from more pressing issues, including ongoing scrutiny over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein document.