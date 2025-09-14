“She’s Nasty, She’s Stupid” – Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt’s Unprovoked Attack on Female Journalist Leaves Netizens Pointing Out the Irony

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, has again entered the epicentre of facing backlash, concerning her openly used words against a CBS journalist, as she trashed her alongside President Donald Trump. The 79-year-old President couldn’t resist taking part in the scene by pulling out one of his favorite old insults for women.

The drama unfolded during an interview with the conservative outlet The Daily Caller last week. The President began by asking reporter Reagan Reese about her boss and subsequently showered praise on Caller publisher Neil Patel. And then, eventually, he locked his sights on CBS anchor Nora O’Donnell, and blasted her as overpaid as well as sneering that “50% of women off the street” are capable of the job that she does. He further hinted that she wouldn’t “be there very long.”

And this wasn’t over here, as the President next turned towards Margaret Brennan, the host of Face the Nation. However, initially, it seemed like he forgot her name. Reese misidentified her as an NBC host before Leavitt jumped in, claws out, with “Margaret Brennan.” Subsequently, the cheap shot came with Donald Trump asking Reese what she thought of Brennan, with Karoline Leavitt snapping, “She’s stupid. You can put that in the record.”

Trump attacking women journalists is something people have become habituated with, and this time it wasn’t an exception either, as he came up with his signature insult: “She’s nasty.” Leavitt further echoed him with an eager “yes.” Not to mention that the President praised the Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his way of dealing with Brennan during a past interview. “Because he’s good and he’s smart,” Trump gushed. He further ranted about Brennan’s supposed “level of hatred” when questioning his administration.

Brennan, on the other hand, is known for pressing Trump officials hard, and Rubio recently even accused her of pushing a “stupid media narrative” concerning Ukraine being forced to engage in a deal with Russia. But Trump and Leavitt’s latest outburst didn’t sit well with many on social media.

One furious critic on X fumed: “Karoline Leavitt who got her job by banging Trump’s old, rich buddy (who was 32 when she was born) has the nuts to call Margaret Brennan ‘stupid’? Does Leavitt own a mirror?” Another wrote: “The White House low IQ champs call someone else stupid as their perceived role in high office.”

🔥 WHITE HOUSE SHOWDOWN The press walked in expecting spin. Instead, Karoline Leavitt BURNED their FAKE narratives at the stake—OBLITERATING months of lies about Trump’s peace push in Ukraine. “This is why Americans’ trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in five… pic.twitter.com/E0EYQ0v1mC — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 19, 2025

Others called out the hypocrisy of Leavitt branding herself as a devout Christian while hurling insults. “Leavitt considers herself a Christian but has completely forgotten the Commandment about bearing false witness, and maybe even the First Commandment,” HuffPost reader Andrew Crowder observed.

And one commenter summed it up bluntly: “Leavitt is just the latest in a decade-long line of communications trolls for this administration.”