She Was Walking Home When a Man Threw Acid on Her – Now the FBI Is Offering a Large Reward for Leads

The Georgia acid attack case, which unfolded on December 10, has received a new update from investigators. Authorities at the FBI Atlanta, who have been relentlessly pursuing the case, have now offered a lucrative bounty reward for anyone who steps forward with leads or information that may help them nab the culprit. According to a joint statement from the FBI and the Savannah Police, the amount being offered for the task is a whopping $5000. A digital tip line has been set up for the cause, where people can submit pictures, videos, or any other digital evidence that helps identify the criminal.

As mentioned by the FBI authorities, the case involves a 46-year-old Savannah woman named Ashley Wasielewski being attacked by the yet-unidentified culprit near the intersection of West Walburg Street and Whitaker Street. It was around 8:15 p.m. by the clock when an unnamed man came behind Ashley and sprayed a chemical substance on her. The impact was immediate as the woman suffered third-degree burns. The man fled from the spot instantaneously.

The acid attacks from the Third World have now reached the United States. Savannah, GA woman followed into a park and doused with chemicals after leaving church this week. Police are looking for a young black guy captured walking near the scene. Just horrific. pic.twitter.com/4YRm8qxRPQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2025

Ashley has now been receiving specialized burn treatment, including extensive skin grafts, since a considerable portion of her scalp, hands, legs, and face has been damaged by the rogue chemicals. As per her family members, the attacker was completely unknown to her. She was admitted to a hospital in Augusta. A fundraiser has also been started in her name to help cover the cost of her treatment moving ahead. Meanwhile, security and police detailing have been amped up near the Forsyth Park area, where the attack took place.

Ashley’s son, Westley Wasielewski, had spoken to the press and detailed the horrific extent of the acid attack on his mother. Speaking with The Associated Press, he mentioned that the chemical was extremely strong and potent, that it even melted the car key fob Ashley had in her pocket at the moment. Westley further added, “We don’t know who did it. She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone.”

Later, Ashley recalled the moment she realized her skin was burning as soon as the chemical was poured over her. At first, she thought the man poured water on her, but seconds later, she understood the terrible nightmare she was experiencing. Her friend Connor Milam reiterated Ashley’s account, saying, “She was instantly like, ‘Why are you pouring water on me?’ And then her skin started to burn. She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming.”

As per the first step of the acid attack investigation, the Savannah Police Department has since released the picture of the culprit behind the attack. From pictures and visuals obtained from the crime scene, a man wearing a dark hoodie that had a large cartoonish rabbit on the front is deemed to be the primary person of interest in the case. Additionally, they are also on the lookout to identify any driver or passengers of a white SUV car or crossover who were seen in the area at the time of the attack.

HATE CRIME: Christian woman targeted in random acid attack by a black suspect while leaving church in Georgia. Acid attacks on western women by Islamic migrants is the norm in Europe – it must not become the norm here. pic.twitter.com/fVC9FAnROY — @amuse (@amuse) December 13, 2025

While the described man has not been taken in as a suspect behind the crime, the authorities are yet to ascertain the kind of chemical the culprit had used on the woman. There is also a bigger question over how the individual got hold of such a lethal dose of an acid, which instantly burned the skin of the woman. Police Chief Lenny Gunther had assured that extra patrols were being conducted in and around the park vicinity. They are also approaching anyone and everyone who might just have been a witness to something that night.

Investigators cannot yet determine whether the attack on Ashley Wasielewski was random or targeted. With the attacker still at large, the Forsyth Park community remains stunned. Witnesses described Ashley’s screams and recalled finding her with partially melted clothes and destroyed car keys.

A fellow Savannah resident described the deadly incident, saying, “I was shocked. I walk around this park a lot, even at night. You just don’t expect something like this to happen here.” Ashley’s ex-husband also spoke to the media: “It’s just sort of a hate crime if you really want to call it that. I mean, it is. You don’t just target somebody for no reason.”