“She Was Satan’s Puppet”: Woman Shoots Neighbor in the Head, Drinks Her Blood Before Cops Discover Horrific Scene

A shocking crime unfolded in a Texas neighborhood recently when a woman invaded her neighbor’s home and shot her dead at point-blank range. Charged with capital murder, 54-year-old Cynthia Ming claims she does not remember killing Angie Melissa Moore on Sep. 7, 2022.

The cops were alerted to the drastic situation after the victim made a frantic 911 call to report that her neighbor was trying to break into her home through one of the windows. Before the authorities arrived and drove her to safety, Ming had already shot Moore in the head with a gun, a shot that turned fatal, and she died on the spot.

By the time the police arrived at the crime scene, they found Ming trying to escape Moore’s home. She was without her clothes and covered in blood, strongly suggesting her involvement in the murder. From the details provided in the court documents, the culprit, after murdering the 45-year-old, did the unthinkable by drinking her blood, which she later admitted to.

Additionally, when Ming was taken into custody, she revealed that the gun was Angie’s, who had taken it out in the name of self-defense. But Ming was able to snatch it from Moore and then shoot her in the head. The reason for her attack was deduced as a result of Moore having killed Ming’s dog previously.

One of the other bewildering facts about the culprit, Cynthia Ming, is that right before she barged into Angie’s home, she got electrocuted by a live wire at her own place next door. Surprisingly, despite the electrocution, she escaped without a scratch, but Ming recalled her condition when she was “just walking around all bugged out”.

Speaking to Dr Lee Carter during her custody, Ming added, “That’s the last thing I remember, is the light fixture. But then I was talking to the law-dogs (police) about what I did… and I don’t even remember it.”

While Ming pleaded guilty to her crimes, Dr Lee Carter, on the other hand, painted a broader picture of her situation. As per his examinations, she has borderline personality disorder, along with traits of bipolar nature and schizophrenic tendencies. But shockingly, Ming was pretty calm in her mind at the time of the murder, which raises a big question over her intent and nature.

On the other hand, the victim Angie Melissa Moore’s family slewed a vast range of accusations against Ming inside the courtroom. Moore’s mother read out a poem written by her 16-year-old son at the time of sentencing, which described Ming as ‘Satan’s puppet’. She condemned her actions and pleaded that she be sent to hell without any forgiveness being granted.

Moore’s mother recited the poem, which read “She was Satan’s puppet, and she is going to hell if she doesn’t ask God for forgiveness for her sins … She shed my mother’s innocent blood… One day, it will be worse for her when she stands before my almighty God,” She alleged to the court that Cynthia Ming made her daughter suffer aggressive and demonic harassment. She further accused the culprit as “a force of pure evil that lived across the street.”

Coming to the case registered against Ming for the murder, she had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. But later she changed her plea to guilty and accepted a sentence of 50 years in prison, with a possibility of parole only in 25 years. But as per prosecutors, they weren’t sure if she would be granted this parole anytime soon, due to the nature of her brutal crime.