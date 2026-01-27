“She Warned Americans”: Kamala Harris Trends Online as Her Chilling Predictions Appear to Come True

It appears that former Vice President Kamala Harris is all the internet has been talking about recently. With scrutiny around President Donald Trump’s style of leadership and policies, warnings from the former Vice President have resurfaced online.

Trump’s actions surrounding the fatal Minneapolis shootings, along with political moves during his second presidency, have faced immense backlash from supporters and critics alike. In the wake of his actions, it appears Harris is experiencing a serious “I-told-you-so” moment.

According to the Irish Star, netizens on social media platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook have one name trending: Kamala. Many are wondering about a reality in which Kamala would’ve been elected President instead of Trump.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris warned Americans that Trump would send the military after them. She was mocked at the time by right-wing media and pundits. She was right. They owe her an apology. pic.twitter.com/D8vtwUgcxU — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) January 25, 2026

An account on X called ‘MAGA Lie Tracker’ shared a snippet from one of Harris’s speeches in which she’s warning listeners about the POTUS. In the speech, Harris reportedly predicted that Trump’s re-election would be both “dangerous” and a gamble for Americans.

Additionally, she pointed out that the president would resort to deploying the military based on certain circumstances. This appeared to come true, as Trump did indeed use military resources to arrest Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro. Likewise, he’s also allowed federal officials from Border Patrol to intervene during the growing anti-ICE protests.

The account urged those who mocked Harris at the time to apologize, claiming she had warned Americans in advance. The post prompted a slew of responses supporting Harris and agreeing with the user. One user said, “Kamala was right about everything.”

Another chimed, saying, “She knew! She warned Americans repeatedly!” A third one claimed, “She was so right, and no one wanted to listen or hear this…and look! You’re right there, just as she warned.”

Another user wrote, “Kamala Harris has warned American people, but many of them didn’t listen to her. It’s a tragedy.” A fifth user shared what appears to be an AI-generated image featuring Trump and the ICE protests in a dark background. Additionally, Harris was also featured in the image with a hand on her chin saying, “See?”

Scores of netizens agreed with Kamala’s warnings and have shaded supporters of Trump about voting for him. While there is no guarantee things would have taken a positive turn had Harris been elected President, Trump’s actions recently have urged many to consider Harris’s past warnings about him once more.

Kristi Noem just called Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist. Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/2M9PYgr5lC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 24, 2026

Trump’s response to the fatal ICE shootings has sparked protests across the nation, with many demanding justice. With another death in just weeks after Renee Nicole Good’s shooting, protests have only increased.

Things got worse online after Kristi Noem labelled the latest victim, Alex Pretti as a “domestic terrorist.” The Trump administration’s support for ICE amid the reported brutality has many reeling in the aftermath of their response.

Similarly, Trump’s recent threats to NATO allies have also raised alarm bells across the world. After the POTUS talked about reportedly taking over Greenland, citizens of Nuuk took to the streets to protest against the action.

Trump has not yet commented on Harris’s warnings against him trending online personally or through White House representatives. Similarly, neither has Harris commented about the moment. Whether or not the two would address the trend remains to be seen.