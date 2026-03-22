Shania Twain’s Photos That Triggered Plastic Surgery Rumors

Shania Twain looks iconic at the age of 60, still mesmerizing fans with her performances. Over the years, her appearance has changed, sparking speculation about plastic surgery. Like other celebrities, Twain may have also used Botox and fillers to maintain a youthful look.

According to plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich, the singer started her Botox journey early. The doctor explained, “In 2013, it is obvious that Shania started doing Botox, which has become her gateway drug. She has also dabbled in fillers and other things, perhaps including threads.”

How Shania Twain would REALLY look if she never had any suspected cosmetic enhancements https://t.co/GFFMKpu7GL — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) December 15, 2025

Despite Twain’s denials of going under the knife, her facial structure appears to have changed. During her 2024 People’s Choice performance, many noticed her denim dress and dramatic wig. However, her smooth face without wrinkles and fuller cheeks have sparked speculation about cosmetic enhancements.

It does not take an expert to notice these changes, as one follower commented under her photo, “I’m sad you don’t look like the Shania we all grew up with — the plastic surgery, etc., has totally changed how naturally beautiful you were.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… You can’t beat a Friday night in Vegas and that show proved my point!! What a wild crowd! It’s the final Come On Over show tonight… Let’s go girls!! 😘💥💃🥳 @PHLiveVegas pic.twitter.com/5RpQOdGUli — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 8, 2025

Coming to the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer’s performance at the Great Canadian Casino Resort, her bronzer did not hide the apparent cosmetic work. Her forehead was smooth, and her cheeks appeared firm for someone her age.

This also led to facelift rumors, as her face appeared tighter. Twain’s recent appearance at the 2026 Grammys sparked further speculation about cheek fillers. Her eyes did have some fine lines, but her cheekbones and chin appeared sculpted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Another photo she shared in 2024 on Instagram fueled comparisons to a Kardashian-style makeover, where she appeared to have fuller lips. Many followers felt like it was another person, as she looked very different. One follower commented, “No more being individual, I see. Let’s look like all the others out there.”

During another appearance at BST Hyde Park in 2024, her lips appeared to be touched up with filler. According to experts, fillers wear off in a year or two and need to be redone. This might be the reason for her changing looks over the years.

With lifted cheekbones and an enhanced smile, Twain’s face has a certain fullness that is hard to maintain with age. She appears to have no sagging skin, with little to no blemishes.