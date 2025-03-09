SHAMEFUL! JD Vance Slammed for Using 3-Year-Old Daughter as ‘Human Shield’ in Protest Clash

The US Vice President, JD Vance, has been fiercely slammed for his selfish behavior after claiming that pro-Ukraine protestors “chased” his 3-year-old daughter, leaving her “anxious and scared.”

Vance took his X handle to explain the story: “Today while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared. I decided to speak with the protesters, hoping to trade a few minutes of conversation for them, leaving my toddler alone.”

He further stated – “Nearly all of them agreed. It was a respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s–t person.” It has become evident that the United States has been shifting its foreign policy away from supporting Ukraine and cutting off every sort of aid and intelligence, which was ignited following the heated talk between Donald Trump and Ukraine leader Zelenskyy and JD Vance that took place the previous month.

Many people, including several lawmakers, have expressed skepticism about the incident between Vance and the protestors. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) wrote on X, “I think this story may be BS,” adding, “The Secret Service would never go for it.”

George Galloway, a British politician, also questioned the validity of the claim and said, “How is that even possible?????” According to reports, numerous internet users accused Vance of using his daughter as a human shield.

Some of the social media comments include – “Have you considered being a better person instead of using your kids to deflect from your grotesque behavior?” Another blasted by saying – “I believe hiding behind your kids to excuse your reprehensible immoral behavior is called ‘moral blackmail.’ Don’t give me this crybaby sob story you little s–t. There’s no constitutional right not to be rebuked punitively for your bad decisions.”

These fierce comments eventually resulted from the fiery clash between Trump and Zelenskyy, ultimately becoming a mass media spectacle. There was a huge dramatic scene where Trump and Vance slammed the Ukrainian President live on TV as they demanded more gratitude towards the United States. Trump worsened things by ominously cautioning Zelenskyy about “gambling with World War III” without holding the right cards after Vance had accused him of embarking on a “propaganda tour.”

Following these intense talks, Zelenskyy capitulated and inked a mineral agreement with the US in exchange for the foreign aid it had received during its war against Russia over the last three years. This deal has been a significant pivot in US foreign policy, causing friction with European allies and others worldwide.