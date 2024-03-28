Shakira Once Asked Tom Cruise to 'Leave Her Alone' And Said He's 'Desperate' to Take Her on a Date

Shakira is "focused on her family" and "not interested" in dating Tom Cruise. However, the Mission Impossible actor "is extremely interested in pursuing" their connection. According to Mirror, Cruise is "desperate" to take the Hips Don't Lie songstress on a date.

He was apparently "giddy" when the pair met briefly during the Grand Prix. Cruise is convinced that they have crackling chemistry while Shakira has been "begging him to stop flirting with her".

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

Elle reports, Cruise has been showcasing romantic interest in the Whenever, Wherever singer since they spent some time together at Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix this month. US Weekly reports that the feelings are not mutual from the 'single mothers' side. "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, and career for now."

The Grammy-winning singer found the rumors about them dating hilarious. "Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her and how fans are chiming in with their opinions but she thinks it's hilarious because it's just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that's as far as things have gone." Meanwhile, Cruise is ready to pursue his connection with Shakira and even sent her flowers, a source claimed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Graythen

Tom has already discussed his feelings with a few of his friends. Cruise acted similar to "how he behaved" when he first met his now ex-wife Katie Holmes. "He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on. He was seemingly describing her as his "dream woman."

However, Shakira's side claims that she didn't want to embarrass or upset him and that there was no romance on her part. She was only being friendly as she was "flattered but not interested." The close source has also claimed that this "message" has been "politely" shared with the Tom Gun: Maverick actor, but Cruise "isn't giving up on finding love again" despite Shakira not being interested.

It was also revealed that it has been a "struggle" for Tom to find the "right person," adding that he has "the highest standards" and won't settle for "second best" in a potential partner. It has been suggested that he may "want to consider changing his approach", with the source revealing that "being full on isn't working" at least in the case of Shakira.

Only time will tell, how far this story of Shakira and Cruise will go.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 24, 2023. It has since been updated.