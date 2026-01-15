Sex And The City Star Chris Noth Shrugs Off Sarah Jessica Parker Controversy, Calls It “A Waste of Time”

Sex And The City star Chris Noth is currently involved in a controversy, more implied than direct, it must be said. His co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, is a silent participant but also the fulcrum around which the controversy has coalesced, given the fact that her fans have been actively defending her on social media.

For those unversed, here’s what happened. Chris Noth recently shared a picture of himself from a workout session, and he captioned the post. “F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!” read the caption on the post, which wasn’t a dig at anyone.

However, things took a dramatic turn when an Instagram user commented this on Chris Noth’s post: “You mean f— SJP & her award right? lol,” to which Noth’s one-word reply stirred the cauldrons of controversy. “Right,” he replied. Chris Noth’s cryptic swipe at Sarah Jessica Parker snowballed into a controversy in no time. Now, the 71-year-old actor has shrugged off the controversy, saying that it is not newsworthy.

Chris Noth wrote in an Instagram post, “My off-the-cuff, slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot. It is not news. It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world where there are more important things to worry about.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Noth’s remark divided the Internet. While some sided with him, others defended Sarah Jessica Parker. “Err, Chris, it was HER show, about HER, not you,” a user reminded the actor. “What did SJP do? Nothing at all except be iconic and win awards. But people want to hate on that,” another one wrote.

Sarah Jessica Parker fans united in the comments section of Chris Noth’s post. “She didn’t support him when he was accused of SA,” a netizen wrote. “SJP has more class than you ever will,” another one wrote. “The hate Sarah gets is pathetic. There’s no proof that she’s a bad guy. Two coworkers cared for her because she was the start. Get over it,” another user wrote, echoing similar statements.

The controversy sprang after Sarah Jessica Parker was awarded the Carol Burnett Award for her stupendous contribution to television at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, where she snubbed Chris Noth in her speech, who was a big part of her beloved TV series Sex And The City and its eponymous movie installments.

Chris Noth fans went on to troll the actress in the comments section of her Instagram post. “Team Mr. Big forever. I think it’s terrible how you were treated by the show due to allegations that were never substantiated,” wrote an Instagram user. Another one added, “How nice. Too bad you couldn’t give a nod to Chris Noth’s contribution to SATC. After all, many of us watched it because of him.”

In her speech at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors. It’s the nature of the journeyman to move on, but in 1997, because [agent] Kevin [Huvane] said I had to say yes, I met Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones, and Miranda Hobbes. I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33.”

Chris Noth, who starred as Carrie’s husband, was a part of the first season of the show as well as both the Sex And The City films. However, he only featured in the first episode of the reboot, And Just Like That. Noth was removed from the show in the wake of the sexual assault allegations that were made against him.

In the Sex And The City series and films, Carrie spent all her life chasing Mr. Big. They had a will-they-won’t-they romance. Mr. Big and Carrie’s story finally came to an end with the former’s death in the reboot series. And just like that, a big part of Carrie Bradshaw’s life changed.