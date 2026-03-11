Severe Tornado Strikes Kankakee County, Officials Declare Mass Casualty Incident

Severe tornadoes struck Northwest Indiana yesterday. They slammed into different parts of Illinois, causing severe damage to the infrastructure. According to the National Weather Service, a stovepipe tornado moved from Kankakee Airport to Aroma Park, Illinois.

The tornado touchdown was also reported in Momence and Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Apart from damage to the homes, the tornado also impacted the power lines in the area.

Kankakee was among the most impacted areas. The officials had to declare a mass casualty incident. Authorities have reported the possibility of fatalities and multiple injuries. In addition, numerous homes and buildings ended up with significant damage.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch Dramatic and chilling footage captured by a viewer shows a massive stovepipe tornado just north of their home while lightning lights up the night sky 📌#Wheatfield | #Indiana Watch as Dramatic and chilling footage captured by a viewer shows a massive… pic.twitter.com/kY74k5E4MW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 11, 2026

Tornado warnings were already in place for these areas, suggesting the resident to stay off the roads and take shelter in the basement. They were also advised to stay at the lowest level of the building to avoid injuries and casualties.

Apart from tornado warnings, thunderstorm and flood warnings were also released. Areas including Lee, Lake, Will, Ogle, Boone, Cook, McHenry and Kendall were under a thunderstorm warning till midnight. On the other hand, the floor warning was DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, and Cook until 3 am.

Midway International Airport was also reportedly under a ground stop till 9 pm. Many reported flattened buildings and vehicles flipped by the impact of the storm. Tuesday afternoon and evening were predicted to be the worst of the storm.

There was also record breaking hail stone in the area. Some pieces were up to 5.2 inches, which might have been a new record for the state, according to Meteorologist David Yeomans. Some areas also reported heavy downpours in the evening.

🌪️ Major tornado damage on the south side of Kankakee, IL — homes destroyed, cars flipped, and devastating damage left behind. This was a violent and dangerous storm. Please keep everyone affected in your thoughts and stay away from damaged areas. ⚠️🏚️🚗💥 Contact… pic.twitter.com/RDGxnkVDyQ — Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) March 11, 2026

The authorities are carrying out search and rescue operations with the emergency crews. Moreover, there were two storm shelters arranged by the Manteno Police Department for those who did not have basements. Over 2 million people were at moderate risk after severe weather conditions in Indiana and Illinois. Residents of Texas, Fort Worth, Chicago, and Oklahoma were at slightly lesser risk from the storm.

After the tornado passed through different counties, several emergency 911 calls were reported. Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran released a video showing a damaged home in the area. She also said, “Please do not come here. Do not try to help right now,” considering the current state and risk.

Meanwhile, Lake Township Fire Chief Rob Churchill stated, “Lake Village took a direct hit. Please stay away from the area.” Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot declared, “We’re still in emergency response mode,” and did not reveal the number of injured people.