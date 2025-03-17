Severance Season 2 to End with Dramatic Climax—And Fans Already Have Wild Theories About It

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the psychological thriller Severance Season 2

Are there any psychological thriller lovers here? If so, you must know about the Emmy-winning show ‘Severance’, which streams on Apple TV. The series, directed by Ben Stiller, challenges the ordinary picture of work-life balance that we all hear in the corporate world. Set in the mysterious world of Lumon Industries, the series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who manages a team of employees who have undergone the severance procedure, which surgically separates their work memories from their personal lives.

When new employee Helly (Britt Lower) rejects her life as a corporate cog, the true nature of their work comes into question. As the characters navigate their ways to uncover their identities at work, they all encounter a series of mind-boggling and shocking revelations that leave viewers only screaming, ‘We want more!’ at the end.

As per Esquire, the show became a big hit as season one wrapped up, and there was a lot of pressure surrounding season two. By the end of season one, viewers lost their minds watching how diverging your work life from your personal life with the help of a computer chip implanted in your brain opened up a series of mysteries.

After a desperate and long wait, season 2 of the hit show premiered on January 17, 2025. The series contains 10 episodes, and the highly anticipated last episode, the season finale, is scheduled to stream on March 21, 2025. Meanwhile, there’s a slight twist here regarding the finale.

As per The Irish Star, Season 2 follows the plot of Mark and his team as they resume their search to uncover the truth about their work at Lumon Industries. While they sort macrodata, they remain unaware of what they are sorting or the outcome of their efforts. This ongoing investigation could provide essential insights into the “severance” procedure at the heart of the story, which divides their work and private lives.

Consequently, fans have claimed that a character could meet their end in the season 2 finale after picking up on some ominous clues in the latest episode. In the ninth episode of the season, the show’s employees find themselves even more isolated than before.

The lead character, Mark Scout, meets with Ms. Cobel to rescue his wife, Gemma. On the other hand, new hire Miss Huang is fired, but not before she proves her loyalty by destroying a ring toss game featuring a swimmer, which some fans believe mirrors a scene earlier in the episode where Helena (Britt Lower) is witnessed swimming. This instance has led to theories that it could signal doom for Helly’s outie or even both characters.

One fan on Reddit speculated, “Helly is f—ed. Her swimming in the beginning, plus Miss Huang smashing the swimmer… it’s foreshadowing!” Another user claimed, “Woah, you’re so right… Helena doesn’t even realize she’s a pawn in this company and not as powerful and in control as she thinks she is.” Others said it was very interpreted.

Several other possible theories have emerged while on X (previously Twitter). Some fans also believe Helly might kill her father, James Eagan (Michael Siberry), in a dramatic climax.

Still, others also say that the last episode might end at a cliffhanger (leaving the story without a conclusion) so viewers can live in suspense until season 3 comes out! For now, all we need to do is wait for 21st March to come so we know the truth. Until then, stock up on your best snack and inform your friends about the fantastic season finale.