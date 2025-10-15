Seven Arrested At Whataburger Texas — Viral Video Shows Massive Brawl Inside Popular Burger Joint

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a violent brawl.

Have you been to Whataburger? Have you ever had your order mixed up? Yeah, chicken wings in place of French Fries or lime juice in place of a diet soda? Well, for some, it might be a minor issue; usually, if that happens, you would go to the restaurant or call them online to get it replaced, right?

But not in Texas. An incident like that resulted in a massive fight in a Whataburger in San Antonio, Texas.

According to police, the confusion began when one group mistakenly received another table’s order. Instead of the staff addressing the issue, the other party was reportedly told, “They have your food,” according to a Facebook post by Rebecca Noel, the mother of one of those involved.

A viral video showcased the horrible brawl, showing multiple people engaged in separate fistfights, with individuals punching and kicking others to the ground. Pictures from the scene show blood smeared across booths and the floor of the fast-food restaurant.

VIDEO: 7 people were arrested after a brawl over a food order mix-up at a San Antonio Whataburger Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4dTMY5bX7D — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2025

A person who was in the scene recorded it and sent it to News 4 San Antonio. The station posted the footage on its YouTube channel. The footage revealed the chaos as it showed one man suddenly throwing a punch at another, who was knocked out near a booth.

Two women appeared to take a third to the ground as they threw punches at her. Several other men were also seen hitting each other and throwing punches.

The person behind the camera asked, “what do we do?” Another woman yelled when people at the restaurant kept fighting as she yelled, “What is wrong with ya’ll!?” using foul language and threatened to call the cops. The viral video had a lot of views and likes.

Seven people were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, including Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21, Tyrone Tolliver, 21, Miguel Torres, 57, Meili Torres, 21, Andrew Lopez, 21, Deontae Tolliver, 23, and Veronica Valdez, 53.

Order mix-up sparks bloody 7-person brawl inside Texas Whataburger: shocking video https://t.co/zpobgVl7M4 pic.twitter.com/aNAEPDon3N — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2025

For the unversed, Whataburger is an American regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specialises in ground beef hamburgers and amazing side dishes. It’s known for its casual eatery vibes.

It is usually considered better quality than McDonald’s or Burger King. Still, it is not as high-quality as most casual dining or burger joints.

Despite the chaos, no significant injuries were reported.

Authorities confirmed the video is part of an ongoing investigation. Neither Whataburger nor the San Antonio Police Department responded to media requests at the time of publication. Stay tuned for further updates.