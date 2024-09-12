Seth Rogen Recalled His Odd Encounter with Tom Cruise That Involved Peeing in a Snapple Bottle

Nothing could be more odd than Seth Rogen's meeting with Tom Cruise in 2000. The Canadian actor recalled his "odd" encounter with the Mission Impossible star who opened up about the bizarre details during Howard Stern's radio show. The now-42-year-old also elaborated on the story in his upcoming book of essays, Yearbook, released on May 11, 2021.

The already-nervous Rogen was under a lot of pressure (to pee) before he was invited to Cruise' home along with comedy producer Judd Apatow around 2 decades back. So, he decided to urinate into an empty Snapple bottle and as Rogen put it, it was at the time of the 'peak' of Cruise's 'mania,' soon after he and his ex-wife Katie Holmes gave birth to their daughter Suri Cruise.

The Knocked Up actor recounted, "I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad. I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn't want to meet him and be like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?' It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house. I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Blvd., and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there," as per E! News.

However, the embarrassment didn't just end there. Up until then, only Rogen knew about what he had done. But, unfortunately, after he walked out of the meeting, he realized his "act" was caught by a security camera.

"As I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and, as I was passing the exact spot that I peed in, I noticed a red light in the woods. And there was a security camera literally pointed exactly at where I was peeing," he continued while joking that he hoped the Snapple relief footage must be kept somewhere "of Tom Cruise's blackmail."

The Top Gun star was in an unhappy marriage with his ex-wife Holmes. Though the then-couple welcomed a beautiful daughter, the now-58-year-old actor's dark and twisted obsession with Scientology negatively affected their marriage. Among other reasons, many reports cited the presence of Church of Scientology members in the former couple's Los Angeles home as a significant source of tension in their marital life. Ron Miscavige, the father of church leader David Miscavige, revealed, "That didn't sit so well with Katie, of course, and it hurt the marriage," per Marca.

Predictably, Cruise tried to talk Scientology with Rogen and Apatow as well. "I'll never forget the wording he used," the Neighbors actor revealed. Recounting what the action star told him, he said, "'It's like with Scientology,' he said, 'If you let me just tell you what it was really about... just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, 'No f--king way. No f--king way.'"

Despite fearing what Cruise would do next, Rogen felt he "dodged that bullet" as Apatow intervened, "Thank god Judd was like, 'Eh, I think we're good. Let's just talk about movies and stuff.'"