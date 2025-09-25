Seth Meyers Turns Trump’s ‘Escalator Sabotage’ Into Comedy Gold

After Jimmy Kimmel, it was Seth Meyers who had mocked President Trump and Karoline Leavitt over UN escalator-gate.

At the United Nations General Assembly, an escalator malfunction created quite the chaos. Just when President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, got on the escalator, it abruptly stopped, forcing the pair to walk up the stairs. Trump, who was visibly unhappy with the situation, later complained about the “bad escalator” in his UN speech.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, further blamed the “UN globalist staffers” for attempting to sabotage the POTUS when he arrived to address the General Assembly. To support her speculation, she cited a report from The Times published on Sunday. The Press Secretary even attached a screenshot of the article on her X (formerly Twitter), which read, “To mark Trump’s arrival, UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators and elevators and simply tell him they ran out of money, so he has to walk up the stairs.”

A day later, when an escalator malfunction really occurred just as the POTUS and the FLOTUS stepped on it, Leavitt couldn’t help but lament, “If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.”

On Wednesday, she was attacked by Late Night host Seth Meyers, who criticized her for making a fuss about it. “Man, you know I’ve heard a lot about these globalists over the years, but I didn’t realize their MO was to just burn you with soft pranks,” he mockingly said.

“Teleprompter down, escalator off. When the president was talking, someone tied his shoelaces together! Are they a shadowy cabal or Kevin from ‘Home Alone?'” Meyers added.

As the chaos surrounding the escalator malfunction grew intense, a UN spokesperson suggested an explanation. Stephane Dujarric noted that Trump’s videographer, who was on the escalator backward to capture his arrival, may have accidentally triggered a built-in safety mechanism.

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects from accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing,” Dujarric explained. Referring to the UN explanation, Seth Meyers quipped, “Oh, hey, look at that — they solved the conflict in one day! How about that?”

However, Seth Meyers was not the only late night show host who had opinions about Trump and President Trump had more grievances.

Not just the escalator, Donald Trump also faced a teleprompter issue during his speech at the UNGA. He jokingly complained, “These are the two things I got from the United Nations – a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” sparking laughter from the audience.

Later, on his Truth Social, the POTUS wrote, “A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events! First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first.”

He added, “It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly, or it would have been a disaster. This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier ‘post’ in The London Times that said UN workers ‘joked about turning off an escalator.’ The people that did it should be arrested!