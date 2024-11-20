Seth Meyers Notices a 'Crazy' Detail in Donald Trump's Latest Post: "What is Wrong With You..."

Donald Trump is wasting no time in fulfilling his promise to secure the United States border from illegal invasion. The former president, who is set to take over the White House next year, recently confirmed that he will soon declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations. However, comedian Seth Meyers thought of Trump as 'crazy' for his recent post on his immigration plans.

On November 18, Trump responded to a post by Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, who wrote, "GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming [Donald Trump] administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program." Responding to his post, the 78-year-politician said, "TRUE!!!"

Meyers was taken aback and remarked, "As crazy as that post is, even crazier is when Trump wrote it," referring to the timing of Trump's post: 4.03 A.M. "If you're up at 4 a.m. and you don't have a newborn, what the fuck is wrong with you?" joked the comedian. "Also, if you think Donald Trump was ever up with a newborn at 4 a.m., what the fuck is wrong with you?"

Immigration has been one of the primary agendas of the Trump campaign in 2024. Despite it sounding alarming, Congress has granted presidents power to declare a national emergency at their discretion, and it appears that he's set to use it. For instance, the first time around as well, Trump used this power to extract more funds for a border wall that Congress was unwilling to spend, per The New York Times. Soon after winning the elections last time, Trump began the process of deporting illegal migrants from the states by tapping into all available resources.

This time around, some of his allies are anticipating that he would call the US military, and foreign diplomats, including cooperation with Republican-led states, and use federal funding as leverage to turn his dream of mass deportation into reality. While his supporters are backing him, his critics are arguing that the operation would be inhumane as it'd separate families and divide communities while also being costly. Nonetheless, according to Edison Research exit polls, 39% of voters favored mass deportations and 56% said they should apply for a legal status instead, per Reuters.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on April 02, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt)

However, the critics are determined to call Trump out for his alarming actions against minorities. Karen Tumlin, the director of the Justice Action Center, an immigrant advocacy organization, weighed in, "President-elect Trump's dystopian fantasies should send a chill down everyone's spine, whether immigrant or native-born." She further argued that what he is doing is, in all likelihood, 'illegal,' and it is also disrespectful to the service of the migrants. Meanwhile, Robyn Barnard, the senior director of refugee advocacy at Human Rights First, asserted, "Families will be torn apart, businesses left without vital employees, and our country will be left to pick up the pieces for years to come."