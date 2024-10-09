Seth Meyers Reveals Real Reason Behind Trump's 'Compliment' for Marjorie T. Greene: "It's Because..."

Seth Myers has fueled another controversy as he humiliated far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, by giving out the real meaning of the compliment made by ex-POTUS Donald Trump. According to HuffPost, Greene had shared about getting identified and lauded by Trump during his recent visit to Capitol Hill to meet with Republican lawmakers.

However, the NBC Late Night Show host and comedian, Myers had another angle to point at as he quipped with a joke around the claims made by Greene. He said it's "not the compliment you think it is." Adding further he said, "When people recognize you, it’s not because they’re sweet, it’s because you’re terrifying," as the audience burst into laughter, on Monday, June 17. Myers continued with his rant in the Closer Look segment of the Late Night show. He bashed the Republican supporters by asking, "Seriously, do you guys hear yourself fawning over Trump?" He continued, "You’re talking about a serial liar and con artist who lost the popular vote twice, fomented a violent coup attempt that almost got you killed, just got convicted of 34 felonies, and looks like the Roadrunner just tricked him into blowing himself up."

Myers has a history of pulling Greene's leg in the past with his sharp political humor. Previously, he cracked another joke on the Congresswoman when she shared that Trump, called her an "incredible woman," back in 2021. According to the Independent, the businessman-turned-politician said, "She's an incredible woman. She's a brilliant woman, she doesn't get credit for it." Giving the statement his comic refinement, he said, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is so dumb, she sold her car for gas money, which is unfair because she's a smartie-pants, I can tell you. She's so dumb, she went to a football game, and when they said quarterback she thought she got a refund."

While mocking and mimicking Trump and Greene, the 50-year-old comedian ensured he did not cross the line and stayed relevant to the topic. Back then Greene had supported the outcry to oust the House Speaker Mike Johnson. After losing the battle she took to X, (formerly known as Twitter) to blame the Democrats. Greene wrote, "They said 'Democrats would take control of the House and Jeffries would become Speaker because Republicans only have the majority with one seat.' Didn't happen. Instead, Democrats voted to save Johnson because they knew it was impossible to take control of the House and they want to keep Johnson because he's given them everything they want."

Her statement was criticized by many, including- Ohio's Republican representative, Max Miller, who said, "It's a gimmick, it's a joke, it's laughable. We have real work to do." On May 4, Trump praised Johnson and called for "the need for party unity, collaboration and expanding the GOP's House majority," per ABC News. No wonder why Myer's bewildering statement is rooted in the past comments passed by the Congresswoman.