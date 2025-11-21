Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Long Epstein Rant, Says He’s ‘Spinning Out’

Late Night show host Seth Meyers trolls Donald Trump in a sarcastic monologue over his “concise” rant on Epstein files. Trump posted a long rant on Truth Social related to the Epstein files and the case about his signing the bill ordering the release.

Meyers mocked Trump for using big words like “respectively,” showing that he’s “spinning out.” He also questioned how the president is able to post such long rants and why Truth Social doesn’t have a word limit.

Meyers said, “If things get any worse, his next post is going to say, ‘Heretofore I have toiled many fortnights in quiet obscurity to secure the release of these most precious documents and make known henceforth that I was not friends with, and thus never visited, Jeff and the island, respectively.”

BREAKING: Seth Meyers just went on a brutal 60 second rant about Donald Trump’s efforts to hide from his obvious engagements with Jeffrey Epstein. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/3ogn7cokH7 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) November 20, 2025



He also elaborated on how Trump had called these files fake earlier and said they were a conspiracy by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He made these claims in one of his social media rants.

Moreover, Pam Bondi had also claimed to have the files sitting on her desk, but later took a big U-turn. DOJ snd the FBI released a memo a few months ago which said that no further Epstein files would be released and that the infamous “client list” doesn’t even exist.

Meyers then proceeds to say, “You know who was in office? You were.” he mocked Trump on how he wants people to believe “Hillary, Obama, and Biden snuck into the DOJ while everyone was asleep and put your name in a bunch of documents?”

Meyers called this a mission impossible for Biden, as he isn’t that slick to even cross one flight of stairs. The monologue also had clips of Trump claiming that inflation is down and grocery prices have come down.

Seth Meyers perfectly responds to Donald Trump’s deranged rant against him: “What we should be talking about instead is the government shutdown you’re not solving or the food assistance you refuse to fund. Working families are struggling while you renovate your bathroom and you… pic.twitter.com/NL3Y5cLjRh — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 4, 2025



Meyers mocked Trump, saying “coming down” for various things, such as prices, inflation, and how people never want to hear him say that again.

Meyers’ monologue was a hit as netizens chimed in, agreeing with him. One X user commented, “Trump must not have stayed up late enough to see Seth, since no rage tweeting about him today!” Another one posted, “We need to see more of Seth Meyers and others like him to cure us of Trump’s aggressive lying, exaggerations, and mindless boasting!!”