Seth Meyers’ 2025 Joke About the Trump-Epstein Scandal Appears to Have Come True

Donald Trump might be becoming predictable. The one pain in the POTUS’ neck has been late-night show hosts who can’t seem to get enough from criticizing him. While there are some who have warmed up to him, others have not held back, because he sure won’t when it comes down to it.

The latest pain that Trump needs to nurse is Seth Meyers. It’s not even something that he has said recently. It’s simply something that Trump is doing that lines up pretty well with Meyers’ prediction.

The Epstein files have dominated political discourse in the last few days. The public and journalists have scrutinized names and faces that have appeared in the emails and the images to no end. With reportedly millions of documents that still need to be reviewed, there is really no telling how long the fallout from the Epstein Files will last.

Donald Trump is mentioned hundreds of times in latest Epstein files. Among new documents is a list compiled by FBI last year of allegations made against Trump by callers to its national Threat Operation Center tip line. The list includes claims of sexual abuse made against Trump pic.twitter.com/zhM4k0sV9Z — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 31, 2026

Amid the controversy, Trump chose to address the topic of aliens. And now, Seth Meyers is having the accidental last laugh. In July of 2025, there were some fresh leaks about the connection between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump, which allegedly involved a birthday message written on a drawing of a n–e woman. Trump, as he has maintained, said that he did not write that message. He later sued the Wall Street Journal, which broke the story.

Meyers commented that Trump’s administration and legal team must be scrambling to make things right, given how many times Donald Trump has been mentioned in connection to Epstein. He then went on to say, “I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real.”

“I think we’re one more Epstein story away from Trump just announcing that UFOs are real.” Seth Myers pic.twitter.com/4QlOCp7J1k — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) July 25, 2025

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, said that the President has always played coy about aliens. She also said that there is an entire speech prepared for the same. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not confirm the existence of such a speech, but said it would be interesting.

Following this, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to say that he will be directing the necessary agencies to release files and documents related to extraterrestrial life and UFOs that are in the possession of the government.