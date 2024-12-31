Setback for Trump, US Court Upholds $5 Million Verdict Against Sexual Abuse Case

A $5 million verdict against Donald Trump has been appealed by a federal for sexual abuse and defaming of magazine writer E Jean Carroll. This marks a legal setback for the President-elect who will be starting his second term on Jan 20, 2025.

The Guardian reported that the three-judge panel has rejected Trump’s appeal for a new trial. The appeal has been made in the second US Circuit Court in Manhattan. As per reports, several pieces of evidence, like testimonies from women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct were admitted in court. The evidence also included the infamous Access Hollywood tape, which has a record of Trump boasting about groping women.

Donald Trump loses appeal in sexual abuse case brought by victim E. Jean Carroll and is ordered to pay her $5 million. pic.twitter.com/kY4IFfEteC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2024

The incident dates back to the mid-1990s, when Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a department store dressing room in New York. The verdict was handed down in May 2023, and the incident occurred before Trump became president. The jury has however not labelled the incident as rape. The $5 million includes $2.98 million for defamation and $2.02m for sexual assault related to Donald Trump’s 2022 social media post. In the post, the 78-year-old president dismissed Carroll’s claims as a ‘hoax’.

The Appeals Court found testimonies of two other women, Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman and Natasha Stoynoff, former People magazine writer. Their testimonies served crucial in the legal case, as the claims established a pattern of behaviour. The allegation of Natasha and Jessica was consistent with the claims made by Carroll.

“Mr. Trump’s statements in the Access Hollywood tape, together with the testimony of Ms Leeds and Ms Stoynoff, establish a repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct consistent with what Ms Carroll alleged,” the court said.

The ruling also follows a different defamation verdict in January 2024, that was when Carroll won $83.3 million. This was after Trump denied the allegations in 2019. Donald Trump is appealing for that verdict as well. A report stated, “Trump has consistently denied all the accusations, claiming he never met Carroll and that she was not his type.”

Even though the ruling is proceeding, the case will continue after Trump takes over his second presidential term. According to the 1997 US Supreme Court rule, sitting presidents don’t have immunity from civil litigation due to actions that occurred before the president took over office. The rule was implemented in 1997 after the case of former president Bill Clinton.

It’s final and official:

Donald J. Trump IS a rapist. His appeal has failed. He will become the first convicted felon and rapist to occupy the White House. We now literally have a Rapist Elect.

Happy New Year 🥳 pic.twitter.com/mEpVyu6gQP — BigBlueWaveUSA2026® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) December 30, 2024

The $5 million verdict upheld against the president undermines the seriousness of the allegations and legal accountability Trump is facing. Even while he’s preparing to take over his second presidential term, his past cases like ‘hush money’ are also being discussed. Social media users are reflecting that Trump’s case is a testimony to how no person is above the law.

The incident is casting light over Donald Trump’s return to White House and the narrative about law, justice and survivors of sexual misconduct. Some online users feel optimistic about the incident. They are of the view that these rulings reassures the principle that justice is pursued, even when it challenges the powerful.