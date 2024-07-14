Serena Williams Jokes About Meghan and Harry at ESPY Awards: "Try Not to Breathe Too Much Tonight"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the targets of a funny jab from their close friend, Serena Williams. This happened during the 2024 ESPY Awards. The royal pair attended the star-studded event in Los Angeles, where Harry was scheduled to accept the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Tennis legend Williams, who hosted the evening, couldn't resist making fun of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. During her opening monologue, she acknowledged their presence, saying, "It's well, actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception. Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let's give it up for them."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Williams then delivered a zinger that was about recent media scrutiny faced by the couple. "But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, okay?" as per The Mirror. The cameras captured Harry and Markle's reaction, showing them laughing good-naturedly from their front-row seats. The couple's ability to take the ribbing in stride demonstrated their close friendship with Williams, which dates back to 2010 when Markle first met the tennis star at a Super Bowl event.

Prince Harry was awarded the honor for his work with the Invictus Games, a sports event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. Some critics however questioned the choice to give him the award. Mary Tillman, mother of Pat Tillman, the NFL player-turned-soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2004, expressed her disapproval to Daily Mail. She stated, "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. Some recipients are far more fitting...individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

If you’ve never watched the Invictus Games, you’ll never understand why Prince Harry so deserved the Pat Tillman ESPY award.



Well done ESPN… — Bob Dillon (@HAG624) July 12, 2024

Despite the backlash, ESPN stood by their decision. In a statement, they said, "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating," as per People.

During his acceptance speech, Prince Harry chose to address the controversy. "I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother. Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

46 seconds of applause for Prince Harry and a standing ovation in a room full of elite athletes and high profile individuals - not an easy crowd to impress. Harry’s dedication & service veterans are respected by those who count. #ESPYS24 #PrinceHarry #PatTillmanAward #ESPY pic.twitter.com/Fjavz1sceu — DotDotDot (Lesser Mortal Cancer Survivor) (@_Quittny) July 12, 2024

Harry then humbly redirected the focus to the Invictus Games participants, stating, "The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them. Not to me"