Serena Williams Accused of ‘Trying to Be White’ as Recent Weight Loss Transformation Sparks Mixed Reactions

Fans are accusing Serena Williams of bleaching her skin, trying to be white and losing her black girl magic and healthy weight. She posted photos in which he appeared quite thinner than her usual self.

The reflection of her in the NY Fouquet hotel room mirror shows she has shed a lot of weight. This has fans marching to the comments section and letting her know something is off about her looks.

The photo carousel shows her muscular arms, abs, and full figure, and she’s dressed in a grey crop top and skirt. She captioned it, but wait, let me take a Celfie. She has posted in different poses showing off her new figure.

However, it wasn’t received as well as she may have intended to. People are concerned about the way she’s looking. One of the users wrote that she is losing her black girl magic, which many look up to her for.

Moreover, another one wrote it seems like you’re bleaching your skin, speculating she’s trying to be white. On the other hand, many young girls look up to her as an example.

Serena Williams is turning into the Temu version of herself. That white man got her losing her melanin and curves. pic.twitter.com/yHogP1zE6M — Mike Baggz (@MikeBaggz) July 15, 2025

All this while the Tennis legend has always advocated for muscles while being a woman and called girls not to be afraid of them. So she may be clueless about why this is backfiring on her.

Her noticeably thinner figure has been a hot topic as she has shared gym photos with defined abs and toned arms. Some people have also accused her of taking Ozempic like other celebs.

They are saying she has never looked this thin, and she doesn’t even look like herself now. Despite this harsh criticism of her weight, there are people who appreciate her too. Some of the kind comments include body goals, fire and muscle arm emojis. They are hyping her body transformation.

Serena Williams goes viral after working out to get thinner. Thoughts? 🤔 👀 pic.twitter.com/N3aHw2WZIo — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 12, 2025

One user commented that she used to embrace her curves, but now she looks just like anyone else on Ozempic. Many are mentioning she is drifting away from her natural looks, and it is a sad reality.

Williams has been seen in the gym, so her weight loss seems intentional to be healthier and gain muscle. She may have shed pounds, but she still looks good, just not like her previous full-figured look. For now, fans are worried that she won’t have her usual signature appearance that she has had her whole career, from thick thighs to a bigger frame.

Apart from this people have noticed her wear makeup lighter than her natural skin color sparking rumors of her trying to be white. She has called these bleaching and makeup rumors to be ridiculous.