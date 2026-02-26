Senior FBI Official Connected to Trump Retribution Effort Resigns

Marshall Yates, the FBI’s director of congressional affairs who was involved in efforts related to President Donald Trump’s retribution plans, is leaving the bureau.

Yates is expected to leave the FBI on Friday. CBS News reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter. He has told his colleagues that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Currently, Yates serves as the FBI’s congressional affairs director. This role places him at the center of the bureau’s communications with Capitol Hill. His job includes coordinating responses to lawmakers, preparing testimony, and managing the agency’s legislative strategy.

According to CBS News, Yates also took part in a working group responsible for executing parts of Trump’s retribution campaign. Trump has publicly promised to pursue investigations and hold accountable those he accuses of wrongdoing during and after his first term.

The FBI has not shared details about the structure or scope of the working group mentioned in the report. The bureau declined to comment on personnel issues, as reported by CBS News.

Yates joined the FBI after working on Capitol Hill. His experience made him a key connection between the bureau and lawmakers, especially during times of heightened scrutiny of the Justice Department and federal law enforcement agencies.

The FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs plays a key role in responding to questions from Congress members. It also organizes documents and briefings. This office manages communications related to hearings involving the FBI director and other senior officials.

Trump has often criticized the FBI and the Justice Department, claiming political bias in investigations concerning him or his associates. During the 2024 campaign and after his return to office, Trump promised to change the leadership of federal law enforcement and take action against officials he believes have targeted him unfairly.

In recent months, Republican lawmakers have pressured federal agencies to disclose information about past investigations involving Trump. Congressional committees have requested documents and testimonies regarding classified documents, election-related investigations, and other important issues.

Yates’ departure comes at a time when the bureau faces significant scrutiny from both parties. Lawmakers are questioning the FBI’s internal decision-making and its adherence to congressional requests.

The report did not indicate who will succeed Yates or if an interim official will take over his duties. Typically, the FBI appoints a senior official from the Office of Congressional Affairs to act during leadership transitions.

Yates’ exit marks another change in federal law enforcement leadership during Trump’s second term. Since returning to office, Trump has indicated he expects agency heads to back his policy goals and help restore public trust in federal institutions.

Although Yates has cited personal reasons for his decision, his role in the working group linked to Trump’s retribution efforts places his resignation in a politically charged context that affects the FBI’s operations.

The FBI is one of the most scrutinized federal agencies, with ongoing congressional inquiries and court cases shaping its agenda. Yates’ departure adds to the turnover in leadership as the bureau navigates its relationship with the White House and Congress.